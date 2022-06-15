Hutchinson Police Services
Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
MAY 30: At 6:53 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of School Road Southwest and Lewis Avenue Southwest. A 2010 Toyota Corolla Matrix driven by Khalid Abdulfatah Abdulqadir, 20, of Minneapolis was westbound on Lewis Avenue and failed to stop at the stop sign. The vehicle struck a 2018 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Kristin Lynn Perrault, 39, of Hutchinson, which as southbound on School Road. The Toyota had one passenger. The Chevrolet had three juvenile passengers. Airbags deployed in both vehicles. All occupants were wearing seatbelts. Allina Ambulance assessed for injuries. No one was transported in an ambulance. Both vehicles were towed from the scene with disabling damage. Abdulqadir was cited.
JUNE 2: At 4:39 p.m., officers responded to a one-vehicle crash in the area of North High Drive and State Highway 15 North, at the traffic circle. Involved was a 2005 Yamaha YW50 Scooter driven by Mark Douglas Hofmeister, 65, of Hutchinson. A witness said the driver exited the traffic circle heading westbound when they appeared to hit the curb in the median, which caused the accident. The driver was taken away in an ambulance. The scooter was towed from the scene. There was minor damage.
JUNE 7: At 11:32 a.m., officers responded to a report of a suspicious person who was said to be screaming outside on the 900 block of Jefferson Street Southeast. Officers made contact with a man who had an outstanding warrant. Kyle Skyler Melchert, 29, of Hutchinson was taken into custody for a failure to appear warrant on original charges alleging misdemeanor obstruction of the legal process and misdemeanor fleeing a police officer in McLeod County. Melchert was uncooperative at the time of his arrest, fought with officers, and injured one. He was taken to Mcleod County Jail. He was charged with felony third-degree assault.
At 3:02 p.m., officers responded to a one-vehicle crash in the area of 245 Washinton Avenue East, Liquor Hutch. Involved was a 1990 Chevrolet GMT-400 driven by Dale Glen Wraspir, 58, of Silver Lake. The driver pulled into the parking lot when their foot slipped off the break, causing the vehicle to collide with the west side of the building. No injuries were reported. The building sustained moderate damage to the wall panel. The vehicle sustained moderate damage and was disabled. It was towed.