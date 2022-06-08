Hutchinson Police Services
Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
May 17: At 11:03 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run crash in the area of State Highway 7 and California Street Northwest. A 2019 Mack Anthem Semi driven by Jared Alan Erickson, 46, of Litchfield was eastbound on Highway 7 when an unknown vehicle pulled out form California Street Northwest and struck the rear driver side tire. The unknown vehicle is through to be a maroon 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix. The driver is thought to be a woman in her 40s. There are no known injuries. There were no tows.
May 24: At 8:35 a.m., officers responded to a theft at a construction site in the area of the 200 block of Washington Avenue. A construction company reported six Milwaukee Fusion Batteries and six Milwaukee battery chargers had been taken. The approximate loss in value is $1,200. An employee from another company reported multiple tools, including grinders, impact drills, saws and batteries had been taken, with an approximate loss of $3,250. The investigation is ongoing.
May 28: At 11:49 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of 1060 Highway 15 South, Hutchinson Mall. A 2002 Ford F250 driven by Devin Kendal Zitzloff, 29, of Cokato and a 2015 GMC Acadia driven by Robby John Schutz, 47, of Hutchinson were westbound headed toward the mall parking lot. The GMC Acadia was directly in front of the Ford F250. The GMC Acadia was stopped at a stop sign in the mall parking lot when the Ford F250 failed to stop and struck the rear of the other vehicle. There were no injuries or tows. The Ford sustained minor damage. The GMC sustained moderate damage but was functional. Zitzloff was cited.
May 29: At 7:09 a.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a one-vehicle crash in the area of first Avenue Northeast and Adams Street Northeast. A 2014 Cadillac ATS driven by Christian Michael Commerford, 35, of Hutchinson was northbound on Adams Street Southeast. The driver said they dropped an item and while reaching for it their foot hit the gas pedal. The vehicle jumped the curb, went through construction fencing and struck another street sign. There were no injuries. The vehicle sustained severe damage and was disabled. It was towed. The driver was cited.