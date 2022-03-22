Hutchinson Police Services
Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
MARCH 1: At 7:27 a.m., police responded to a report of fraud on the 500 block of Hilltop Drive Northeast. A man said two checks were stolen from his mailbox, and one was deposited with an altered amount. The man lost a total of $900, and the investigation is ongoing.
MARCH 4: At 2:56 p.m., police responded to a crash in the Parkwood Apartments parking lot. A 2021 Ford Transit passenger van driven by Miracle Star Hanson, 29, of Hutchinson, was westbound in the parking lot when it struck a legally parked 2020 Hyundai Sonata owned by Raymond Franklin Feddon, 57, of Hutchinson. The Hyundai had moderate functional damage and was unoccupied at the time of the crash. There were no injuries and the van had no damage. There were no citations.
MARCH 7: At 4:17 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of Bradford Street Southeast and Denver Avenue Southeast. A 2016 Ford Edge driven by Sally Ann Braun, 87, of Hutchinson was eastbound on Denver Avenue when it made a left-hand turn to go northbound on Bradford and collided with a 2008 Mercury Milan that was eastbound on Denver Avenue and driven by Kayla Nicole Kokesch, 29, of New Ulm. Allina Ambulance responded to the scene and both drivers were evaluated for unknown injuries. The Ford had moderate disabling damage and the Mercury had severe disabling damage. Braun was cited for failure to yield right of way to oncoming traffic.
MARCH 8: At 7:34 a.m., Hutchinson police made an arrest during a traffic stop near Garden Road Northeast and Lindy Lane Northeast. While actively patrolling, police saw a driver matching the description of a person known to have an active warrant. Police made a traffic stop and arrested Eraclio Angel Torres, 22, of Hutchinson, for failure to appear on an original charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct out of Sibley County. During the traffic stop, controlled substances were also found on him and he was charged with felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, and felony predatory offender registration violation. He was taken to McLeod County Jail.