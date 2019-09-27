Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
SEPT. 8: At 9:07 p.m., officers were called to Kwik Trip for a property damage report. The caller said that his vehicle wasn't starting and that there was a lot of water in his gas. Officers viewed video footage and saw nothing suspicious. The caller later took his vehicle to a shop, and it was determined there was a large amount of sugar in the gas causing damage to the fuel pump, which had recently been replaced. The total value to replace the fuel pump was $241.34, and there are no suspects at this time since it's unknown when the damage took place.
SEPT. 12: At 12:18 p.m., officers responded to a driving complaint on the 700 block of State Highway 7 East about three teens driving mini bikes on the road. Officers found the mini bikes at an address on Highway 7 and smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana. They obtained a search warrant and found drug paraphernalia and THC concentrate boxes inside the house. Gabriel Alvarado, 19, of Hutchinson was charged with fifth-degree controlled substance and was taken to McLeod County Jail.
SEPT. 15: At 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Denver Avenue and State Highway 15 South. Dale Malheim, 53, of Winthrop was southbound on Highway 15 waiting to make a left turn when a boat he was towing behind his 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee was struck by Maria Fischer, 53, of Bird Island. According to the report, Fischer's foot came off the break pedal in her 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser and rear-ended Malheim's boat, causing the propeller to break off and bending the frame. Fischer's vehicle sustained a dent to the hood and scratches to the front bumper, and she was cited for alleged no proof of insurance.
SEPT. 16: At 2:26 p.m., officers responded to a carsh in the Hutchinson High School parking lot. Kendra Olson, 17, of Hutchinson was stopped at the parking lot exit waiting to turn on to School Road when her 2005 Buick LeSabre was rear-ended by a 1996 Chevy 1500 driven by Michael Farrell, 16, of Hutchinson. Farrell's truck had minor damage to the front bumper, and Olson's Buick had damage to the back bumper and rear passenger side. Farrell was cited for allegedly following too close.
SEPT. 17: At 11:40 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the Target parking lot. Kendra Newcombe, 21, of Hutchinson was pulling a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica out of a parking spot when she turned too sharply and hit the rear end of a parked 2016 Chrysler Town and Country. Her vehicle had moderate damage and the parked vehicles had minor damage. No citations issued.
At 2:44 p.m., officers responded to a hit and run crash at the McDonald's parking lot. The owner of a parked 2017 Ford Explorer found damage to the rear passenger side door and quarter panel of the vehicle. The owner said they arrived at 8 a.m. that morning and left at 11 a.m. There are no suspects at this time.
SEPT. 18: At 3:37 a.m., officers conducted a warrant arrest on the 600 block of Lynn Road Southwest. Officers arrived and found Gabriel Andrew Patterson, 36, of Hutchinson was acting out of control and had a warrant for felony theft out of Wright County. He was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
SEPT. 19: At 7:58 a.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Century Avenue and Highway 15 South. Anthony White, 71, of Minneapolis was eastbound in a 2015 Ford Transit van and wanted to make a left turn into Hutchinson Health, which he passed. He attempted to drive in reverse to enter the parking lot and backed into a 2003 Jeep Liberty driven by Carol Fisher, 72, of Hutchinson. Fisher said she was slowing down and White backed into her bumper, causing minor damage to both vehicles. White was cited for alleged improper backing. There were no injuries.
At 2:33 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of School Road and the Highway 7 West service road. A Chrysler Town and Country driven by MariLiisa Kalenberg, 48, of Brownton was westbound on the service road and attempted to make a left turn on to School Road when it hit a 2010 Chevy Silverado driven by Taylor Olmstead, 16, of Hutchinson. According to the report, Kalenberg didn't see Olmstead when making the turn. Olmstead's vehicle had minor damage and Kalenberg's vehicle had moderate damage. Kalenberg was cited for alleged failure to yield to oncoming traffic.
SEPT. 20: At 2:09 p.m., officers received a report of theft of a motorcycle and garage door opener on the 700 block of Century Avenue. The victim said the opener was taken from his unlocked vehicle between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. that same day. Later that day at 7 p.m., the same victim reported that his 2009 Suzuki C50T motorcycle had been stolen from the same location out of the garage between 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. The person used the stolen garage opener to access the garage and take the motorcycle. The garage door opener is valued at $60, and the motorcycle is valued at $7,000. The investigation is ongoing.
SEPT. 24: At 6:04 a.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 7. A 2010 Ford Fusion drive by Darcie Jean Michaelis, 42, of Hutchinson was southbound on Main Street when she attempted to move into the left lane to avoid stopped traffic ahead. As she changed lanes she sideswiped a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Garard Dean Schroeder, 61, of Litchfield, who was in the lane she was moving into. According to the report, Michaelis said the windows in her vehicle were foggy and she didn't see Schroeder next to her. Both vehicles had minor damage, and no citations were issued.
At 7:07 a.m., officers responded to a crash at the Caribou Coffee parking lot. A 2013 Chevy Trax driven by Hailey Paige Messmer, 17, of Hutchinson was backing out of a parking spot when it hit a 2016 Chevy Traverse driven by Anne Elizabeth Broderius, 53, of Hector. Broderius was in the drive-thru lane and her vehicle had moderate functional damage to the passenger side. Messmer's vehicle had minor damage and no citations were issued.