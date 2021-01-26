Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
JAN. 12: At 1:30 p.m., police responded to a report of property damage and theft from the 400 block of California Street Northwest. The coin boxes of washers and dryers at a rental property appeared to have been pried open with a screwdriver. Damage is estimated at $300, and the loss of the coins is estimated at approximately $200. The incident is under investigation.
At 5:12 p.m., police made a warrant arrest. An officer recognized Gabriel Andrew Patterson, 37, of Hutchinson walking between Cash Wise and Hutchinson Mall. Patterson had an outstanding McLeod County body-only warrant for a probation violation on an original charge of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle. Patterson was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
JAN. 16: At 12:39 p.m., police responded to a report of theft at Kwik Trip. The theft occurred at approximately 12:06 p.m. that day. The driver exited the vehicle and pumped 25.145 gallons of fuel into the vehicle, which cost $74.40, and then drove off without paying. The driver, who appeared to be male, was wearing all black and a full ski mask. He was described as being about 6 feet tall and 260 pounds. The vehicle is described as a GMC or Chevrolet pickup, dark in color with no front license plate. There was a large crack on the front passenger side of the windshield. The investigation was ongoing.
At 3:42 p.m., police responded to a crash on State Highway 15 South and Edmonton Avenue Southeast. A 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Jaylen Obrien Skaalerud, 20, of Willmar was travelling northbound on Highway 15. At the same time, a 2018 Ford Explorer driven by Shirley Mae Sommer, 69, of Hutchinson was southbound on Highway 15 when it turned left to go east on Edmonton Avenue and collided with the Impala. Both vehicle had severe disabling damage. Both vehicles had a green light, but a summons is being requested against Sommer for failure to yield.
JAN. 15: At 3:54 p.m., police responded to a report of property damage at Queen’s Inn. A Hutchinson man reported that a tire on his 2003 Ford Taurus was damaged. It appeared to have been punctured by a knife. The value to replace the tie was $115.
JAN. 19: At 4:30 p.m., police responded to a crash in the McDonald’s parking lot. According to police, a 2019 Toyota Highlander driven by Carrie Renee Koelker, 50, of Iowa was eastbound going into the McDonald’s parking lot from the Running’s parking lot when it struck a 2006 Subaru WR6000 driven by Brad Lee Schroeder, 18, of Cosmos. Koelker said she did not see the Subaru until it was too late, she locked up her brakes but slid due to snow on the ground. Schroeder said Koelker was not looking and did not stop. Police noted that the location of the crash was in a private parking lot and uncontrolled location. The Subaru had moderate functional damage and the Toyota had moderate disabling damage.