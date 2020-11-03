Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
OCT. 12: At 1:01 p.m., police responded to theft from a storage shed on the 700 block of North High Drive. The locks were missing from the shed, and a car trailer and two snow blowers valued at $2,225 were stolen. There were no suspects.
At 8:07 p.m., police responded to theft of a political sign and damage to a vehicle on the 300 block of Shady Ridge Road Northwest. The value of the sign was $5. The vehicle, a 2017 Dodge Ram, had been scratched with a sharp object, and repairs were estimated to cost $460. There were no suspects.
OCT. 13: At 4:19 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of Adams Street and Fifth Avenue Southeast. A 2002 Dodge Stratus driven by Todd Allan Schmidt, 55, of Hutchinson was southbound on Adams. When the Dodge pulled into the right turn lane to go westbound on Fifth Avenue, it did not come to a complete stop at the stop sign and struck a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Elizabeth Palomo Kasal, 75, of Hutchinson that was traveling westbound on Fifth Avenue. The Dodge had moderate functional damage, and the Chevrolet had moderate disabling damage. There were no injuries, and Schmitz was cited for failure to stop at the stop sign.
At 4:19 p.m., police responded to a crash on the 800 block of Merrill Street Southwest. A 2017 International garbage truck driven by Kody Vincent Fossum, 28, of Willmar was facing southbound on Merrill while picking up garbage. The road ahead was closed, so Fossum attempted to back the vehicle up and collided with a 2008 Hyundai Azera driven by Tabitha Marie Schlueter, 33, of Hutchinson. There were no injuries. The garbage truck had minor damage, and the Hyundai had severe disabling damage.
OCT. 16: At 11:10 p.m., police responded to theft of political signs on the 800 block of Dale Street Southwest. The victim reported four signs with a total value of $60 were taken from their front yard. The victim saw three to four suspects in a dark pickup. The investigation is ongoing.
OCT. 17: At 10:56 a.m., police responded to a report of a stolen U-Haul enclosed trailer at Ace Hardware. The trailer had been stolen from St. Paul on Oct. 5, and it was believed to have shown up in Hutchinson sometime before Oct. 10. St. Paul police were contacted.
OCT. 19: At 11:20 p.m., police assisted the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office with a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Airport Road and State Highway 22. While traveling eastbound on Airport Road, a 2008 Pontiac G6 driven by David Joseph Morrow, 31, of Hutchinson lost control over the bridge south of Adams Street, spun out, went into the ditch and struck a sign post. There were no injuries, and the vehicle had moderate functional damage.
OCT. 20: At 6:57 a.m., police responded to a theft at Anytime Fitness. A Hutchinson woman reported the window of her 2013 Ford Taurus was broken and someone stole her purse out of the vehicle while it was parked Oct. 20 between 6:05 and 6:50 a.m. The purse included her phone, wallet, cash and credit/debit cards. The suspect allegedly used the victim’s credit/debit cards at Walmart for multiple transactions immediately after stealing them. The investigation was ongoing.
At 4:18 p.m., police took a report of damaged mailboxes on the 500 block of Graham Street Southwest. Two large mailboxes for several residences had been spray painted black. The damage happened overnight between Oct. 19 and Oct. 20. The cost to repair the mailboxes was estimated at $250.
OCT. 21: At 8:22 p.m., police made a warrant arrest at Liquor Hutch. Officers arrested Joshua Daniel Kable, 37, of Hutchinson on a body-only warrant from the Minnesota Department of Corrections for a harassment restraining order violation. He was booked and taken to McLeod County Jail.
OCT. 24: At 2:30 a.m., police responded to a three-vehicle crash on the 1000 block of Jefferson Street Southeast that led to an arrest. A 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Joshua Douglas Rathke, 36, of Hutchinson rear-ended a parked 2019 GMC Sierra, which was pushed forward into the rear bumper of a parked 2003 Ford F350. The GMC was unoccupied and had moderate functional damage, and the Ford was also unoccupied and had minor damage. Rathke’s vehicle had severe disabling damage, and there were no injuries. During the investigation of the crash, which was witnessed, police determined Rathke was impaired and he was arrested for DWI. He has been charged with gross misdemeanor second degree driving while impaired and misdemeanor driving after revocation.
OCT. 25: At 11:10 a.m., police responded to a report of property damage in the entryway at H Fit 360. The damage happened around 11 p.m. Oct. 24 when a person entered the lobby area wearing dark pants and a grey hooded sweatshirt and mask and was seen tampering with the fire and security alarm box. The investigation was ongoing, and a technician is assessing the damage done to the building.
At 7:44 p.m., a report of a suspicious person in the Goodwill parking lot led to an arrest. Officers found Leah Michelle Heyer, 38, of Hutchinson in a parked 2003 Saturn Vue. Heyer had two body-only warrants for failure to appear on original charges of driving after suspension and no proof of insurance. She was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail with no additional charges.
OCT. 26: At 12:12 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in Tartan Park that led to an arrest. The driver was Caleb Aaron Goette, 20, of Hutchinson, and there was a female passenger. Goette’s license had been revoked, and he allegedly told officers he had been smoking marijuana. Police allegedly found marijuana wax, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a small propane tank with a torch in the vehicle. Goette allegedly also had a marijuana grinder in his pocket. He was arrested, taken to McLeod County Jail and charged with misdemeanor driving after revocation and gross misdemeanor fifth degree controlled substance possession.