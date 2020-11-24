Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
Oct. 29: At 3:22 p.m., officers responded to a report of fraud. A Hutchinson man reported he was scammed out of $9,997 by someone asking him to be a secret shopper. He received several checks in the mail and was advised to cash them and send the cash or money orders via mail or fed ex. He eventually discovered the checks were fake.
NOV. 8: At 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of theft on the first block of First Avenue Northeast. Someone had allegedly stolen a 2000 Toyota Camry left unlocked with the keys inside. The vehicle has not been located and there were no suspects.
NOV. 10: At 3:35 p.m., officers responded to a crash on the Main Street bridge. A 1999 Toyota Camry driven by a 16-year-old Hutchinson girl collided with a 2007 Ford Fusion driven by Dean Leonard Hammer, 83, of Dassel. Both vehicles were northbound on Main Street, just south of State Highway 7. The Ford slowed for traffic and was struck from behind by the Toyota. The bridge deck was coated with snow and slick. No citation was issued.
At 2:23 p.m., police responded to a crash in the area of South Grade Road and Dale Street Southwest. A 1999 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jonathan David Weseloh, 39, of Hutchinson collided with a 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Nancy Lee Redetzke, 75, of Hutchinson the Cavalier was northbound on Dale Street and stopped at the intersection of South Grade Road and proceeded through the intersection. While in the intersection, the Cavalier was struck on the side by the Silverado, which was westbound on South Grade Road. The Silverado left the scene. A witness was able to obtain the vehicle information. Weseloh as found at a residents and denied being involved, but allegedly later admitted to being the driver. Weseloh as cited for allegedly driving without insurance, failing to yield and failing to stop at a crash.
NOV. 11: At 7:56 a.m., officers responded to a crash on the 1800 block of West Shore Drive Southwest. A 2005 Ford plow and dump truck driven by Bruce Alan Fenske, 56, of Hutchinson collided with an unoccupied 2015 Toyota RAV4. The city of Hutchinson plow was clearing roads. The Toyota was parked and unoccupied along the curb, facing east on West Shore Drive. While clearing snow, the plow passed by and began to back up to change direction. The right wing of the snow plow struck the Toyota along the driver side. There were no injuries.
NOV. 12: At 8:37 a.m., police responded to a crash on Glen Street Southwest. A 2017 Toyota Corolla driven by Theresa Higgins, 35, of Echo collided with a 2016 Ford Explorer driven by Ana Laura Navarro, 46, of Hutchinson. The Explorer was southbound on Glen Street Southwest. It slowed to drop off a passenger. The Toyota was also southbound. Higgins said her vehicle was in the let lane and attempted to pull to the right to drop off a passenger and the vehicles collided.
NOV. 15: At 12:46 p.m., officers received a report of property damage and theft on the 400 block of Main Street South regarding two flags. The victim reported they had two flags on a flag pole. The rope was cut and one of the flags was taken. The other was caught in a tree. The stolen flag was valued at $45. The value to replace the rope and swivel snaps is estimated at $65. The incident occurred between 8:15 a.m. and 12:39 p.m. on Nov. 15. The investigation is ongoing.
NOV. 16: At 2:04 p.m., officers responded to a crash in the area of Fourth Avenue Southwest and Lynn Road Southwest. A 2012 Toyota Yaris driven by Stephen Grant Gilderhus, 37, of Hutchinson collided with an unoccupied 2016 Honda CR-V. The Honda was parked legally and unoccupied on Lynn Road Southwest. The Toyota was northbound on Lynn Road. The driver stated he saw a dog run out in front of his vehicle, and he collided into the rear driver side quarter panel of the Honda. Gilderhus was cited for alleged failure to drive with due care.