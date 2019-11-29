Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
NOV. 20: At 2:02 p.m., officers responded to a crash on the South Grade Road roundabout. A 1996 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Moureen Schlueter, 63, of Hutchinson approached the roundabout while northbound from the Cash Wise Foods parking lot. A 2009 Ford Edge driven by Lyle Adams, 73, of Hutchinson was in the roundabout traveling east. Schlueter reportedly thought she had the right of way and entered the roundabout. The two vehicles collided. Both sustained moderate damage. There were no injuries or charges.
NOV. 21: At 6:12 a.m., officers responded to a crash on the intersection of Oakland Avenue and Jefferson Street. A 2010 Infinity QX60 driven by Jessica Martinez, 33, of Brownton was southbound. A 2007 Ford Focus driven by Jacob Stai, 24, of Hutchinson was eastbound. Both came to the stop signs. The Ford continued forward, and the Infinity struck its back passenger side. The Ford was disabled and towed. The Infinity sustained minor damage. There were no citations or injuries.
At 1:09 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Hassan Street and Second Avenue Southeast. A 2000 Dodge Stratus driven by Shirley Mashburn, 81, of Cokato was southbound and stopped at the intersection. Mashburn reportedly did not see a 2006 Ford Eco Line driven by Thomas Bradford, 61, of Hutchinson, which was westbound, and continued forward and collided with it. The Dodge sustained moderate damage and was towed, and the Ford sustained minor damage. Mashburn received a citation for failure to yield.
NOV. 22: At 9:24 a.m., officers responded to a report from Citizens Bank regarding a counterfeit $50 bill. The bill came from the VFW gambling fund. An investigation is ongoing. The bill will be sent to the Secret Service.
At 11:14 p.m., officers were dispatched to multiple motion alarms going off at a business on Monroe Street. Officers arrived and noticed a door had been damaged and pushed inward. No one had gained entry. Officers determined the audible alarm may have deterred the suspect.