Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
JULY 16: At 4:45 p.m., police responded to a report of theft at Crow River Glass. A catalytic converter was taken off of a 1998 Ford van. The value was estimated at $1,500, and there were no suspects.
At 9:45 p.m., police made a warrant arrest at the Hutchinson Police Department. Bruce Allen Perkins, 51, of Hutchinson, turned himself in on a warrant for 10 felony counts of possession of pornographic material involving a minor. He was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
JULY 17: At 12:13 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 15 and State Highway 7. A 2014 Jeep Patriot driving by a 16-year-old girl from Sartell was eastbound on Highway 7 and attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Highway 15 when it collided with a 2017 Hyundai Tucson driven by Jose Luis Arrendondo Fontes, 62, of Arlington, that was westbound on Highway 7 and had a green light. The Jeep had moderate disabling damage and the Hyundai had severe disabling damage. The 16-year-old girl was cited for failure to yield right of way.
At 3:32 p.m., police responded to a crash at the Aquatic Center parking lot. A 2010 Ford Fusion driven by Hope Jaclyn Hagert, 32, of Hutchinson, was parked in a legal parking spot, while a 2019 Buick Envision driven by Stephanie Ilene Diehl, 41, of Hutchinson, was stopped in the parking lot dropping someone off. Both vehicles backed up at the same time and struck each other. The Buick had moderate functional damage and the Ford had minor damage. There were no citations.
JULY 19: At 4:20 p.m., police responded to a report of theft at Valley Sales of Hutchinson. A catalytic converter was stolen off a 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis between July 6 and July 19. There was no damage estimate available.
JULY 20: At 8:46 a.m., police responded to a report of theft on the 600 block of Glen Street Southwest. A catalytic converter was taken off a 2003 Ford F150. The vehicle had last been operated on July 16. The cost to replace the converter was estimated to be $1,000.
At 4:46 a.m., police made a warrant arrest at the Holiday Station on Highway 15 South. An officer saw Jonathan Chase Birch, 38, of Hutchinson, at the gas station. Birch had warrants for his arrest out of McLeod County for felony probation violation, storing methamphetamine paraphernalia in the presence of a childe, and two counts of fifth-degree drug possession. Birch was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
JULY 23: At 9:30 a.m., police responded to a crash on the 600 block of Lakewood Drive Southwest. A 2016 Jeep Cherokee driven by a 16-year-old Hutchinson boy was backing out of a driveway at the same time a 2010 Mazda 6 driven by Tracy Dee Berner, 51, of Hutchinson, was backing out of a driveway across the street, and the two vehicles collided. The Jeep had no damage and the Mazda had moderate functional damage, and there were no citations.
At 11:15 a.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 15 and Denver Avenue Southeast. A 2013 Ford Escape driven by Olivia Payton Streich, 20, of Brownton was northbound on Highway 15 when it stopped at a red light was rear-ended by a 2014 Chevrolet Impala driven by Laura Ann Melberg, 48, of Hector. Both vehicles had minor damage and Melber was cited for duty to drive with due care.
JULY 24: At 10:26 a.m., police responded to a crash at Plumbing and Heating by Craig on Highway 7 East. A 2006 Ford pickup driven by Joshua Jon Deyonge, 22, of Glencoe, was eastbound on Highway 7 East it turned into the parking lot of the business. The driver stated he was going to turn around to go westbound on Highway 7, but while making a U-turn in the parking lot, his beverage fell and became stuck under the brake. As he was attempting to remove the drink, he was unable to stop and struck a business sign. There were no injuries and the vehicle had minor damage. A tow truck responded to assist with removing the vehicle from the cement posts.