Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
OCT. 7: At 11 a.m., officers responded to a crash at Buffionalo Wild Wings. A southbound-facing 2017 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Alma Rosa Mendoza, 36, of Gaylord, and a westbound-facing 2016 Ford Fusion driven by Hillard John Pollmann, 79, of Glencoe, were stopped at a four-way intersection. Both drivers believed they had the right of way and proceeded into the intersection and collided. Both vehicles had moderate functional damage.
At 6:18 p.m., officers made a warrant arrest. Police received information that Rebecca Lynn Bullock-Echols, 36, of Litchfield was at Pizza Ranch. Bullock-Echols had an active body-only warrant for failure to appear on an original charge for issuing a dishonored check. She was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail with no additional charges.
OCT. 8: At 7:03 a.m., police responded to theft of political signs on the 900 block of Jefferson Street Southeast. The victim said three signs were stolen during the night hours between Oct. 7 and Oct. 8. The value was unknown because the signs wee received from a political party. The same victim also had political signs stolen Oct. 1.