Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
DEC. 8: At 9:43 a.m., police made a warrant arrest at King Motel. Officers found Kathleen Dianne Blahowski, 40, of New Auburn, who had two body-only warrants out of Blue Earth County for theft, in a vehicle in the King Motel parking lot. Blahowski was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
DEC. 9: At 6:20 a.m., police arrested a man for alleged theft at Speedway West. Police were called for a report of a shoplifter and found the 34-year-old Hutchinson man with a bottle of Gatorade he admitted to taking, along with other food items valued at less than $25. The man was arrested and taken to the Hutchinson Police Department. A small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was also found on the man. He was booked and released, pending charges from the city attorney for misdemeanor theft and petty misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
At 7:27 p.m., police made a warrant arrest at the Hutchinson Police Department. Abraham De Jesus Garcia, 36, of Brownton was at the police department and had a warrant out of Kandiyohi County for fourth-degree property damage. Garcia was arrested, posted $200 bail and was released with a new court date.
DEC. 10: At 9:57 a.m., police responded to a report of theft at Hardees. A donation box for St. Jude Children’s Hospital had been broken into. The box was mounted on the building and the change was stolen. The theft is believed to have happened between 1 p.m. Dec. 8 and 4:30 p.m. Dec. 9. An estimated $50 worth of change was taken, and the box itself was valued at $200. The investigation was ongoing.
DEC. 12: At 6:13 p.m., police responded to a crash on State Highway 7, near California Street Northwest. A 2014 Jeep Patriot driven by Robert Eugene Bowen, 85, of Hutchinson was westbound on Highway 7. Bowen saw a vehicle passing on the right side at a high rate of speed and thought it was going to hit him, so he moved into the left lane and struck a sign in the median. A 2013 Mazda CX-5 driven by Joshua Richard Nelson, 32, of Hutchinson was also westbound on Highway 7 and struck the sign as it was laying in the left lane. There were no injuries, and both vehicles had moderate damage.