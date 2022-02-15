Hutchinson Police Services
Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
JAN. 27: At 7:31 a.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 7 West and School Road Northwest. A 2003 Pontiac Vibe driven by Ethan Michael Marcus, 33, of Hutchinson, was eastbound on Highway 7 approaching the intersection when it collided with a 2010 Honda Accord driven by Dauna Marie Narsavage, 53, of Hutchinson, that was westbound on Highway 7 and did not yield while attempting to turn southbound onto School Road. There were no injuries and both vehicles had moderate functional damage. Narsavage was cited for failure to yield.
JAN. 31: At 12:41 p.m., police responded to a crash on State Highway 15, near the intersection with North High Drive Northeast. A 2002 Lincoln Continental driven by Kaitlyn Rose Weis, 24, of Hutchinson, was southbound on Highway 15 when it struck a large truck hitch in the roadway. Weis said the hitch came off a truck in front of her vehicle, but she was behind multiple trucks and was unsure which one. The vehicle had disabling damage, but there were no injuries.
FEB. 1: At 11:16 a.m., police responded to a report of theft at New Century Academy. A faculty member reported that their new 11-inch iPad Pro valued at $788.99 was missing the previous day. Surveillance footage confirmed a 17-year-old girl took the iPad, and when officers spoke to the girl she admitted to it. The girl was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail. She was charged with gross misdemeanor theft. Police recovered the iPad.
At 12:53 p.m., police made a warrant arrest in the Hutchinson Police Department lobby. Mark Aaron Puder, 32, of St. Paul, turned himself, was booked and released on a misdemeanor warrant for expired tabs and no proof of insurance in relation to a traffic stop that happened in 2011. Puder paid $300 cash bail and was given a new court date.
FEB. 2: At 4:01 a.m., police made a warrant arrest while responding to a report for medical assistance. While assisting a person, it was discovered another person that resided in the residence had a warrant. Jose Manuel Arguello-Radilla, 39, of Hutchinson, had a sign and release warrant out of Hennepin County for misdemeanor fourth-degree DWI. Hennepin County was given his current contact information, and he was released with a new court date.
At 9:10 p.m., police took a report of possible fraud on the 400 block of Jefferson Street Southeast. A man reported speaking to someone on the phone who claimed to be from Amazon and wanted to discuss charges to his account. The man told the caller he did not have an Amazon account. The man was then transferred to various people claiming to be from his bank and from the U.S. Marshals Service and was told not to tell anyone. The man was told by the caller that he needed to buy several gift cards and relay the gift card information over the phone to the caller. While shopping for gift cards, the man was stopped by a Target staff member who advised the man to stop buying gift cards if he was being threatened by someone. The total value lost by the victim by multiple gift card purchases and relayed over the phone was $7,000. The case is ongoing and there were no suspects.
FEB. 3: At 10:25 a.m., police responded to a report of theft at Runnings. An employee reported that a 2022 Carry-On Trailer Corp. 5.5-by-10 utility landscape trailer was stolen between Jan. 27, 2022, and Feb. 3, 2022, when it was discovered missing. The trailer was being stored outside and secured with chains and a padlock, which was broken. The trailer is valued at $1,899.99, and there were no suspects.
At 5:07 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run crash in the Marshalls parking lot. A 2000 Oldsmobile Intrigue owned by Christine Robin Swanson, 59, of Hector was legally parked while Swanson was in the store. When Swanson returned to her vehicle, she found the rear bumper was cracked. There were no suspects or vehicle information at the time, and no contact information was provided.
FEB. 4: At 12:07 p.m., police responded to a crash on the 900 block of Jefferson Street Southeast. A 2013 Ford Fusion driven by Benjamin Marcus Jenson, 37, of Hutchinson, was exiting a parking lot onto Jefferson Street while a 2010 Chrysler Town & Country van driven by Laura Regina Holm, 35, of Dassel, was northbound on Jefferson Street. Jenson saw the van coming but was unable to stop due to roadway conditions, and the vehicles collided. Holm saw the Ford sliding into the roadway and attempted to swerve to avoid the crash. The van had severe disabling damage and the Ford had moderate functional damage. A juvenile passenger in the vehicle was taken to Hutchinson Health via ambulance for possible injury. Jenson was cited for duty to drive with due care.
At 5:08 p.m., police made a warrant arrest at the Hutchinson Police Department. Jhobani Tello Garcia, 19, of Hutchinson, was in the department, and during the interaction it was discovered he had active warrants out of Hennepin County for felony fourth-degree assault and gross misdemeanor escape from custody. He was arrested, did not provide bail, and was taken to McLeod County Jail.
FEB. 7: At 5 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of Second Avenue Southeast and Hassan Street Southeast. A 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Tracy Renee Metcalf, 52, of Hutchinson, was northbound on Hassan Street. It stopped at the intersection stop sign, but then failed to yield the right of way to a 2011 Dodge Journey driven by Marlene Lois Daak, 76, of Hutchinson, that was westbound on Second Avenue. The vehicles collided and there was minor damage to the Silverado and moderate functional damage to the Dodge. There were no injuries, and Metcalf was cited for failure to yield.
McLeod County Attorney’s Office
McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Jessica Sahli, 30, of Buffalo, entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of domestic assault for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 14, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve six days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a mental health evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.`