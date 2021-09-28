Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
SEPT. 16: At 4:40 p.m., police made a warrant arrest during a traffic stop near Keith Street and Neal Avenue Southwest. Police pulled over a vehicle for failing to stop for a stop sign. The passenger in the vehicle, Ryan Gabriel Luckhardt, 37, of Hutchinson, had felony warrants out of McLeod, Brown and Renville counties. Police also allegedly found a container with a crystal-like substance in the area of the vehicle where Luckhardt was seated. The substance allegedly field tested positive for methamphetamine. Luckhardt was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail and charged with felony third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
SEPT. 17: At 11:11 a.m., police took a report of theft and property damage at Ecumen Oaks. The catalytic converter was stolen off of a bus, and the estimated cost to replace it was $1,000.
SEPT. 18: At 1:18 a.m., police made a warrant arrest at Main Street Sports Bar. An officer recognized Dylan Thomas Nelson, 29, of Mora, who had a McLeod County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of third-degree DWI refusal. Nelson was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 4:02 p.m., police took a report of theft and property damage at Southdale Apartments. The catalytic converter was stolen off of a 2002 Ford Excursion, and the estimated cost to replace it was $1,300.