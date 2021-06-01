Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
MAY 21: At 9:54 a.m., police made two warrant arrests at Masonic/West River Park. Officers responded to a report of a man sleeping inside a vehicle outside the park's public restrooms, and also water running inside the bathroom for more than two hours with the doors locked. Police identified the man in the vehicle as Chad Michael McAloon, 55, of Litchfield, who had a body-only warrant out of McLeod County for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. Police knocked on the restroom door and were greeted by a man and woman who said they were doing laundry. A large amount of property was strewn about the restroom. The woman was identified as Amelia Meradith Lang, 36, of Hutchinson, who had a warrant out of Carver County for felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, out of Wright County for misdemeanor theft, and out of Brown County for second-degree assault. All three people were removed from the park for trespassing, and McAloon and Lang were arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail for their warrants.
At 1:10 p.m., police responded to a crash in the MidCountry Bank parking lot. A 2009 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Betty Jane Henke, 73, of Hutchinson, was turning in the parking lot when it struck a parked, unoccupied 2020 Nissan Rouge. Both vehicles had moderate functional damage.
At 6:35 p.m., police responded a report of theft on the 400 block of High Street. A window was broken out of a 2012 Acura and a fishing rod and reel valued at $120 were stolen. There were no suspects.
MAY 22: At 9:43 a.m., police responded to a report of property damage at Park Towers. A man said a tire on his 2004 Ford pickup was punctured. There were no suspects and the value to replace the tire is $176.
At 9:50 a.m., police responded to a report of property damage on the 500 block of Main Street South. A person reported the rear window was broken out of their 1995 Jeep, and plants had been cut. An estimate of the damage was not available at the time.
MAY 23: At 8:31 p.m., police responded to a crash in the Taco Bell drive-thru. A 2012 Jeep driven by Justin Michael Spicer, 38, of Hutchinson, was ordering at the intercom when it went in reverse and backed into the front of a 2003 Ford Taurus driven by Gina Dorothy Raisanen, 17, of Dassel. Spicer left the scene without providing contact information, but the license plate number of his vehicle was obtained and he was found. Spicer was cited for leaving the scene of a crash and driving after suspension.
MAY 24: At 2:33 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 15 South and Baltimore Avenue Southwest. A 2018 Nissan Murano driven by Louann Marie Kulberg, 67, of Hutchinson, was facing eastbound on Baltimore and attempting to make a left-hand turn on Highway 15 when it pulled in front of and was hit by a 1996 Chevrolet Suburban traveling southbound on Highway 15 and driven by Kenneth Arvid Krumrey, 71, of Buffalo Lake. The Nissan had severe disabling damage, the Suburban had moderate functional damage, and there were no injuries. Kulberg was cited for failure to yield.
At 9:11 p.m., police made a warrant arrest on the 200 block of Echo Circle. Officers were responding to a report of a disturbance of people yelling, and one of the people involved was Caneisha Lynn Fitch, 25, of Hutchinson, who had a warrant out of Wright County for violation of a restraining order. She was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
MAY 25: At 3:29 p.m., police made a warrant arrest on the 200 block of Echo Circle. Police received information that Carla Rae Ecklund, 53, of Hutchinson, was at an apartment and had a warrant for her arrest out of Meeker County for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. Police made contact with Ecklund, she was arrested, booked and taken to Meeker County.