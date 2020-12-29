Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
DEC. 15: At 10:11 a.m., police responded to a report of theft on the 900 block of Texas Circle. A Hutchinson man reported that five 4-wheeler tires and a gift card that had been delivered Dec. 10 were stolen from his driveway. The value of the tires is $719.99. There were no suspects.
DEC. 18: At 3:51 p.m., police responded to a report of theft at Kwik Trip. A man driving a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer pumped 9.5 gallons of fuel valued at $20 and left without paying. The investigation was ongoing.
DEC. 21: At 3:54 p.m., police responded to a crash on State Highway 15 and Century Ave. S.E. A 2008 Jeep Wrangler driven by Robert Wendorff, 68, of Hutchinson was southbound on Highway 15 and slowing down for a red light when it was rear-ended by a 2003 Hyundai Elantra driven by a 16-year-old Hutchinson boy. There were no injuries or citations. The Elantra had moderate disabling damage, and the Wrangler had moderate functional damage.