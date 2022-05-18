Hutchinson Police Services
Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
May 10: At 6:13 p.m., officers attempted to contact a man who had an active warrant at a residence on the 1300 block of Heritage Avenue Northwest. Andrew Steven Mohr, 26, of Hutchinson was taken into custody. Mohr’s warrant was for an alleged violation of a condition for release on an original felony charge for alleged fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in Wright County. Mohr was taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 6:51 p.m., officers performed a traffic stop in the area of State Highway 7 and Shady Ridge Road Northwest. Brent Allen Leyde, 30, of Hutchinson was taken into custody. He is being charged for allegedly driving after the cancellation of his license due to public safety, for allegedly driving an unregistered vehicle and for allegedly displaying revoked plates. Leyde was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.