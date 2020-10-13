Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
SEPT. 23: At 6 p.m., officers responded to South Park for a suspicious woman who was reportedly intoxicated for confused. An officer found the woman, later identified as Joan Rae Pendleton, 31, of Morton, laying in the grass in the middle of the park. When the woman saw the officer, she got to her feet and threw a grocery bag in the garbage. The woman initially gave a false name. Inside the bag the officer found two hypodermic needles. Seven more hypodermic needles were found in the woman’s belongings. Pendleton had three warrants for her arrest, two out of Redwood County for failure to appear on felony drug charges, and one out of Chippewa County for a traffic violation. She was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail with new misdemeanor charges of giving a peace officer a false name, and possession of hypodermic needles.
At 9:07 p.m., officers made a traffic stop in the Casey’s General Store parking lot for a vehicle squealing its tires. The driver was Nathan James Good, 27, of Glencoe. Good’s driving status was revoked, and he has had multiple driving after revocation violation within the past year. He was arrested for driving after revocation and taken to McLeod County Jail. The passenger in the vehicle, Samantha Guerrero, 21, of Glencoe, had a warrant for gross misdemeanor DWI probation violation out of McLeod County. She was also arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
SEPT. 25: At 2:09 p.m., officers responded to theft at Ridgewater College East Campus on Second Avenue Southeast. An employee reported that a catalytic converter was removed from a 2002 Ford F250 that is owned by the college and was parked at the East Campus parking lot. The estimated cost to replace the catalytic converter is $1,500. There were no suspects.
SEPT. 26: At 1:22 a.m., an officer, while on regular patrol, witnessed a brawl involving multiple people in the alleyway behind Main Street Sports Bar. Multiple people were attempting to separate the individuals. The officer was able to detain one of the people involved, a 26-year-old Hutchinson man. Another man identified as Mitchel Ray Ainslie, 27, of Cosmos, who was seen throwing punches, walked away from scene. The officer followed Ainslie and repeatedly told him to stop, which Ainslie ignored. The officer eventually stopped Ainslie and arrested him for disorderly conduct and fleeing by means other than a motor vehicle. He was taken to McLeod County Jail and misdemeanor charges have been filed. Disorderly conduct charges are also pending on the 26-year-old Hutchinson man, and a 23-year-old Hutchinson man.
At 4:48 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of South Grade Road Southwest and School Road Southwest. A 1997 Oldsmobile 88 driven by Christine Robin Swanson, 58, of Hector was stopped at a stop sign, facing southbound on School Road, while a 2017 Buick Envision driven by Judith Ann Tusha, 73, of Cosmos was stopped at the stop sign, facing eastbound on South Grade Road. As the Oldsmobile proceeded through the intersection, the driver of the Buick thought it was through the intersection, accelerated and collided with the Oldsmobile. Both vehicles had moderate functional damage. There were no injuries and Tusha was cited for failure to yield right of way.
At 9:08 p.m., officers responded to a crash at Casey’s General Store. A 2005 Ford F150XLT driven by a 17-year-old Glencoe boy backed into an unoccupied 2012 Dodge Ram that was parked at a gas pump. Both vehicles had minor damage. There were no injuries and no citations were given. SEPT. 27: At 1:35 p.m., police were informed that two people at Masonic/West River Park had warrants. David John Veness, 42, of Hudson, Wisconsin, had a body only McLeod County warrant for failure to appear on charges of felony check forgery. Samantha Lynn Flom, 33, of Litchfield also had two warrants, one from Meeker County for a pretrial violation on an original charge of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, not small amount, and a McLeod County warrant for failure to comply on original charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, false name/date of birth, flee by other means, and possession of stolen property. Veness and Flom were both arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail. There were no additional charges.
At 5:59 p.m., officers responded to a crash on the 100 block of Fourth Avenue Northwest (State Highway 7). A 2013 Nissan Rogue driven by Kira Lynn Haglin, 22, of Sartell was westbound and in the left-hand turn lane with a signal on, waiting to turn into Taco John’s. A westbound 2012 Chevrolet Impala driven by a 17-year-old girl from Glencoe passed the Nissan on the left side, crossing into the eastbound lane and colliding with the Nissan as it the driver attempted to make the turn. The Chevrolet had moderate functional damage and the Nissan had moderate disabling damage. There were no injuries and the 17-year-old girl was cited for duty to drive with due care.
At 11:15 p.m., officers observed a man hiding behind a dumpster on the 100 block of Main Street South. Officers contacted the man and identified him as Bernhard Burnell Dreier, 62, of Hutchinson Dreier had an active McLeod County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of trespassing. Dreier was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail. There were no additional charges.
SEPT. 29: At 8:13 p.m., officers made a warrant arrest at the Hutchinson Police Department. Amber Marie Ernhart, 28, of Hutchinson walked into the lobby of the police department. She had an active body-only warrant for failure to comply on an original charge of third-degree DWI. She was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jai.
Officers responded to a report of theft at Liquor Hutch. An employee reported that they received a counterfeit $50 bill on Sept. 28. An unidentified man used the bill to purchase $24.82 in merchandise, and received $25.18 in change. The incident is under investigation.
SEPT. 30: At 12:05 a.m., officers made a warrant arrest in an apartment on the 200 block of Freemont Avenue. Police received an emergency 911 call of smoke in the third floor and alarms were going off in the apartment complex. Police found Caneisha Lynn Fitch, 25, of Hutchinson hiding inside the apartment. She had an active felony warrant for failure to appear on a violation of a harassment restraining order. Caneisha was arrested taken to McLeod County Jail. It was later determined the smoke was caused by a candle wax burner that spilled onto a stove.
At 7:29 p.m., officers responded to a report of burglary at 200 Linden Ave. An inflatable Coleman hot tub valued at $300 was taken from inside the victim’s garage some time between 8 a.m. and midnight Sept. 30. The investigation is ongoing.
At 8:17 a.m., an officer responded to property damage at Maytag. A carwash/change machine had been damaged when a person appeared to have tried to drill the lock out of the machines. The estimated cost of the damage is $300, and there were no suspects.
At 1:31 p.m., officers responded to a report of stolen jewelry worth $1,125 from Main Street Antiques. The theft occurred at 12:05 p.m. Sept. 27. Employees reviewed surveillance video and identified the potential suspect, who was described as a 6-foot white man age 50-60 with greying hair, wearing glasses, a black mask and a driver-style hat. The following items were reported stolen: one gold ring valued at $450, two gold rings with diamonds valued at $295 each, and diamond stud earrings valued at $85. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.
OCT. 1: At 9 a.m., officers and the Southwest Metro Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at an apartment on the 400 block of High St. N.E. Immediately prior to the search warrant, the suspect, Paul Anthony Mastous, 56, of Hutchinson was seen driving away from the apartment. Police stopped and detained Mastous. Inside the apartment, law enforcement found methamphetamine pipes and a wooden box that contained plastic baggies with a crystalline substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine. Mastous told law enforcement that the methamphetamine was in the box and that the pipes were his. Mastous was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail and charged with felony fifth-degree possession controlled substance crime.
OCT. 4: At 10:54 a.m., officers received a report of theft of a political sign from the victim’s front yard on the 800 block of Dale Street Southwest. The victim reported the theft occurred between 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, and 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 4. The value of the sign was $10.
At 10:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of property damage at a residence on the 600 block of Glen Street Southwest. The victim had four political signs in their front yard that were removed or damaged. The incident happened at 3:12 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, and was captured by an outdoor surveillance camera, which showed three individuals involved. The value of the signs was $40, and the investigation is ongoing.