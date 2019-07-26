Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
JULY 17: At 1:11 p.m., officers responded to property damage at the 700 block of Arizona Street Northwest. The property owner reported seeing two males break two windows on his fish house parked in his driveway. Both males entered the fish house then left foot. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the suspects. Damage is estimated at $500, and the investigation is ongoing.
JULY 18: At 12:12 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the 500 block of Bluff Street Northeast. Howard Quade, 83, of Hutchinson alleged he was southbound on Bluff Street when another vehicle entered his lane. Quade swerved to avoid a collision and struck a parked Jeep Grand Cherokee and Chevy Cruze. Quade's truck had moderate damage. Officers were unable to find any witnesses to confirm Quade's story, so he was cited for alleged failure to drive with due care.
At 9:16 p.m., officers responded to a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of South Grade Road and Lakewood Drive. They found a Hyundai Tuscan with its front end against a tree on private property. The vehicle had multiple airbags deployed and extensive damage to the front end. The driver, a 52-year-old man from Hutchinson, was arrested and taken to the Hutchinson Police Department. He was released pending a charge for fourth-degree driving while impaired.
JULY 19: At 7:24 a.m., officers were called to a theft at the 1000 block of West Shore Drive. The victim reported that sometime during the night or early morning hours, someone had taken two perennials from her yard. The total value of the plants is estimated at $40.
At 12:09 p.m., officers responded to a theft at the 300 block of Charles Street. The victim reported a perennial had been taken from her front yard. There was an obvious 10-inch hole in the ground of her flowerbed where the plant had been. The perennial is valued at $10.
JULY 20: At 12:25 a.m., officers were called to a theft at the 500 block of Jefferson Street Southeast. The victim said that an unknown suspect had entered his garage and stole a socket set. The theft is believed to have happened sometime between June 27 and July 20. The tools, a Pittsburgh metric 10-piece socket set, are valued at $20.
At 7:51 p.m., officers were called to a theft at the first block of Jefferson Street Southeast. The victim said a 1980's Fuji road racing bicycle was sitting near a shed by an alley when it disappeared. The victim believed it was taken sometime between noon and 5 p.m. The bike was valued at $3200, but police believe it to be closer to $300.
JULY 22: At 3:22 p.m., officers responded to a theft at the 200 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast. The victim said a Schwinn mountain bike, a Kent mountain bike, a side-by-side child carrier and bell bike lock had been stolen from the east side of the apartment. The victim believed it happened between 9 p.m. on July 21 and 2 p.m. on July 22. Total value for the missing items is $420. There were no suspects at the time.