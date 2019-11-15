Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
NOV. 4: At 4:03 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run crash in the Walmart parking lot. A 2019 Chevrolet Silverado owned by Fabian Bautista, 42, of Hutchinson sustained minor damage while legally parked. An unknown vehicle had struck the driver's side.
NOV. 6: At 6:48 a.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Oakland Avenue and Adams Street. A Chevrolet Malibu driven by Andrea Nelson, 21, of Hector was eastbound and stopped at the stop sign. A 2010 Suburu driven by Rebeka Cruz, 23, of Glencoe was northbound on Adams. Nelson reported she pulled onto Adams Street and didn't see Cruz, and the vehicles collided. Nelson received a citation for failure to yield.
NOV. 7: At 2:58 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run crash in the Cash Wise Foods parking lot. A 2013 Toyota Carola driven by Shirley Carlson, 62, of Winsted sustained moderate damage while parked, but was still functional. Carlson worked 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and noticed the damage when returning to her vehicle.
At 5:56 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 7 and Montana Avenue. A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Dylan Lux, 24, of Cosmos collided with a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Eric Hawkins, 47, of Hutchinson in a head-on crash. Lux was eastbound while Hawkins was westbound, but in the midst of a southbound turn onto Montana Avenue. Both vehicles were towed. Allina Ambulance evaluated both drivers. Lux was cited for not displaying headlights. Both vehicles sustained severe, disabling damage.
NOV. 8: At 5:24 p.m., officers responded to a car vs. deer crash on the 300 block of State Highway 7 East. A 2014 GMC Terrain driven by Delton Haag, 85, of Hutchinson sustained minor damage. The dear was not found and there was no sign of injury to it.
NOV. 9: At 6:48 a.m., officers arrested Corey Anthony Brown, 22, of Hutchinson for alleged contempt of court. Officers administered a preliminary breath test and alcohol content was detected. Brown, who was on probation for consumption of liquor under the age of 21, was taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 3:47 p.m., officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash in the Target parking lot. A parked 2006 Buick Lucerne driven by Duane Hickler, 80, of Litchfield sustained moderate damage to the front driver's side bumper between 3 and 3:40 p.m. There are no suspects.
NOV. 10: At 12:16 a.m., officers responded to a report of a woman trespassing and refusing to leave on the 400 block of California Street. Officers spoke to Emily Ann Dolezal, 30, of Lester Prairie and found she had warrants for her arrest. One warrant was for allegedly making terroristic threats and had a $2,500 bail. The other warrant was for the violation of a harassment restraining order with a $500 bail.
NOV. 12: At 6:58 p.m., officers responded to a one-vehicle crash in the Target parking lot. A 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by Theresa Stimpert, 48, of Stewart sustained moderate damage. Stimpert had attempted a left turn and was unable to see the fire lane post, and struck it. The post was still intact but bent. There were no injuries.