Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
DEC. 20: At 9:38 a.m., police responded to a report of theft on the 600 block of Hassan Street Southeast. A Hutchinson man reported that a package with contents valued at $1,436.95 was stolen after it had been delivered Dec. 11. There were no suspects.
DEC. 21: At 3:44 p.m., police took a report of fraud. A Hutchinson woman reported that she was scammed out of $5,000. She was contacted by a man via Facebook Messenger stating he was from the Federal Grant Commission, and that if she sent $5,000 he would then send her $500,000. The victim then received a fake message from a friend stating she had paid the $5,000 and received $500,000 in return, leading her to believe the transaction was legitimate. The victim sent the $5,000 and later realized it was a scam when she did not receive the money as promised, and was asked to pay an additional $15,000.
DEC. 25: At 1:50 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle crash on School Road Northwest. A 2005 Ford 500 drive by Devante Demario Mayes, 28, of Hutchinson was northbound on School Road when it lost control on a snow-packed roadway and struck a tree. Mayes had minor injuries, but two young children who were also in the vehicle were not injured. The vehicle had moderate disabling damage and no citations were given.
DEC. 27: At 10:48 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Main Street South. A 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Veronica Brianne Curtis, 41, of Hutchinson was going northbound around curves when the vehicle began to slide and collided into a curb. A 2012 Mazda 6 driven by a Hutchinson girl was also northbound on Main Street and was unable to stop before hitting the Grand Prix. The report says the roadway was completely covered with snow and ice. There were no injuries or citations issued. The Grand Prix had severe disabling damage, and the Mazda had moderate functional damage.
DEC. 29: At 2:04 a.m., police responded to a crash on the 400 block of California Street Northwest. A 2007 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Paul Charles Adams, 43, of Hutchinson was eastbound on a private street when it struck a parked 2002 Ford Escape. There were no injuries or citations issued. Both vehicles had moderate functional damage.