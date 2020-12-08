Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
NOV. 20: At 1 a.m., police responded to a report of theft on the 100 block of Fourth Avenue. A catalytic converter was sawed off an stolen from a 1998 E150 Ford Conversion Van. The estimated cost to repair and replace the catalytic converter is $1,000. There were no suspects.
NOV. 21: At 2:02 p.m., police responded to a crash in the Walmart parking lot. A 2008 Ford Escape driven by Patrick Daniel Wallace, 25, of Hutchinson was backing out of a parking space when it struck a parked, unoccupied 2014 Ford F150. Both vehicles had minor damage. There were no injuries or citations.
NOV. 23: At 9:10 a.m., police responded to a report of property damage on the 900 block of Lynn Road Southwest. A window of a 2019 Jeep Cherokee was smashed out. The estimated cost to repair the window was $200, and there were no suspects.
NOV. 25: At 10:40 a.m., police responded to a theft at Kwik Trip. A person driving a black 1999 Chevy Blazer allegedly pumped $15.66 worth of fuel and left without paying. An officer was able to make contact with the registered owner, who said they had sold the vehicle.
NOV. 28: At 10:37 a.m., police made a warrant arrest at at the police department. Destiny Ann Root, 18, of Hutchinson turned herself in on three active warrants out of McLeod County. Two were for failure to appear on an original charge of disorderly conduct, and another was for obstructing the legal process. Root was taken into custody and booked. She provided $400 cash bail and was released.
NOV. 30: At 8:53 a.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 15 and Freemont Avenue Southeast. A 2011 Chevrolet HHR driven by Daniel Thomas Harsdorf, 45, of Hutchinson was southbound on Highway 15 when it struck a sign on the south side of the intersection of Freemont. Harsdorf said his view was obscured by frost on the windshield. A witness also saw the crash. Harsdorf was cited for obstructed view/windshield covered with frost.