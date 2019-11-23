Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
NOV. 13: At 3:36 a.m., officers responded to a report of a verbal domestic situation on the 500 block of Jefferson Street. The incident turned out to be an assault. A 24-year-old man from Hutchinson said he was in an argument with Tyler John Ray Turner, 29, of Hutchinson, and that Turner hit him in the face 20-30 times. The 24-year-old was taken to the emergency room of Hutchinson Health. Turner was arrested and charged with fifth-degree assault.
NOV. 14: At 1:53 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 15 and South Grade Road. A 2006 Nissan Centra driven by Kendra Jacobson, 19, of Maple Lake collided with the rear end of a 2019 Honda Ridgeline driven by Cynthia Kraemer, 60, of Hutchinson. Both were southbound. Kraemer had stopped at the red light. Jacobson was cited for alleged failure to drive with due care.
At 3:15 p.m., an officer spoke to a person in the lobby who reported attempted check fraud. The victim said the bank notified him that checks from the Hutchinson VFW were attempted to be cashed by deposit using a mobile application. Five checks totaly $3,827 were declined. No money wast stolen.
NOV. 15: At 12:55 a.m., an officer spoke to a city of Hutchinson employee who reported the electronic speed sign on School Road had been damaged. An unknown suspect pulled the cord attached to a solar collector that powers the unit. The repair cost was $250. The damage was done between 3 p.m. on Nov. 14 and 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 15.
NOV. 17: At 8 a.m., officers arrested Kieran Alexander Bondhus, 21, of Lester Prairie at the police station. Bondhus had submitted to a preliminary breath test that showed a positive result. A second test was also positive. Bondhus was taken to McLeod County Jail for allegedly violating a court order following previous charges of driving while impaired and driving after revocation.
NOV. 18: At 12:32 p.m., officers responded to a four-vehicle crash at Hutchinson Event Center. A 2004 Chevrolet Impala driven by Karen Schrader, 76, of Hutchinson reportedly entered the parking lot traveling eastbound. She tried to press the brake but hit the accelerator and hit a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis on the driver's side door, collided into the rear of a 2015 Ford Explorer and struck the passenger door of a 2011 Buick Lacrosse, all of which were parked. No one was in the three parked vehicles. There was one passenger in Schrader's vehicle. There were no injuries.
At 1:24 p.m., officers responded to a crash at Hutchinson Health. A 2004 Dodge Stratus driven by Katie Andrews, 49, of New Auburn was parked and started to back out. It crashed with a 2016 Toyota Sienna driven by Robert Winslow, 58, of Hutchinson that was southbound in the parking lot. Both vehicles had moderate damage. No citation was issued.
At 10:49 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop at Main Street and Third Avenue after observing a vehicle traveling on State Highway 15 at 44 mph in a 30 mph zone. The officer reportedly smelled the odor of burnt marijuana. A small amount of marijuana was found in the vehicle. A 19-year-old from Minneapolis was cited for speeding and possessing a small amount of marijuana.