Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
MAY 13: At 2:47 p.m., officers received a report of theft at the 1210 State Highway 7 West Speedway. An employee reported that a donation jar for the Children’s Miracle Network with about $35 in it was taken from the counter. Surveillance video showed an individual, whom police later identified as a 50-year-old Hutchinson man, take the jar of money and place it under his walker at about 12:23 a.m. that morning. The man admitted to taking the jar, which was recovered from the man’s garbage. Misdemeanor theft charges are being requested.
At about 7:40 p.m., police went to the 800 block of Dale Street Southwest to find a 16-year-old boy who had an active apprehension and detention order for a probation violation out of Hennepin County for felony aggravated robbery. The boy was found and arrested and taken to Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center.
MAY 16: Police received a report of theft from the 700 block of Linden Avenue Southwest. A solar LED garden wind spinner valued at $129 and 3-foot metal light-up flower valued at $60 were reportedly taken. The theft was believed to have happened between 9 p.m. May 15 and 8 a.m. May 16. The investigation is ongoing.
MAY 23: At 12:47 a.m., an officer pulled over a 2012 Volkswagon Jetta for speeding near School Road and Alan Street Southwest. During the stop, officers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and discovered a container with a yellow, oily substance marked “kush.” There was also a prescription medication bottle with marijuana inside. The driver, Sidney Kay Lux, 19, of Hutchinson, admitted the items were hers and was arrested. She was charged with gross misdemeanor fifth-degree controlled substance possession and taken to McLeod County Jail.
MAY 26: At 5:39 p.m., officers reported to a call of property damage on the 400 block of Huron Street. The victim said their garage door appeared to have been damaged by someone kicking the door. The side door had a boot print from a right foot, and the door had last been used at 7:30 p.m. May 25. Nothing appeared to have been missing from the garage. Officers followed up with neighbors in the area, and the victim is providing a final cost of damage for the door. The investigation is ongoing.
MAY 27: At 4:26 p.m., officers responded to a trespassing call that escalated to and altercation on the 500 block of School Road Northwest. It was reported that juveniles were trespassing across a homeowner’s property and left their bicycles laying on the property as well. A 35-year-old Hutchinson man moved the bicycles off the property and told the juveniles to “knock it off.” The juveniles ignored the man at first and then started exchanging words. When a 14-year-old boy approached the man, the man pushed the boy back, and the boy then started swinging punches at the man. Police are requesting disorderly conduct charges against the juvenile and fifth-degree assault charges against the man.