Hutchinson Police Services
Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
FEB. 26: At 3:14 p.m., police responded to a crash at Clinton House Apartments. A 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Kathleen Rose Anderson, 59, of Hutchinson, backed into a garage in the parking lot. There were no injuries and minor damage to the vehicle. The garage had damage to a rain gutter and siding. There were no citations.
MARCH 2: At 6:07 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of South Grade Road Southwest and Roberts Road Southwest. A 2004 Ford Explorer driven by Lee Ann Hauer, 58, of Hutchinson, was eastbound on South Grade Road approaching the intersection. The driver attempted to turn left to northbound on Roberts Road but left the roadway and struck a fire hydrant. There were no injuries and the vehicle had moderate disabling damage. The city was notified of damage to the hydrant, the cost of which to repair was unknown at the time. There were no citations.
MARCH 7: At 1:02 p.m., police responded to a crash in the Hutchinson City Center parking lot. A 2013 Dodge Caravan driven by Roger Alan Anderson, 57, of Hutchinson, was backing into a parking spot when a 2021 Ford F150 driven by Adam John Kaping, 39, of Hutchinson, was backing out of a parking spot and the vehicles collided. There were no reported injuries and both vehicles had minor damage. There were no citations.