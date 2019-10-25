Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
OCT. 14: At 9:57 a.m., officers conducted a warrant arrest of Earl Harold Miller, 51, of Carver on the 100 block of Sherwood Street. Miller greeted officers at the door and was told of a probation violation warrant with original charges of fifth-degree controlled substance and fourth-degree DWI out of McLeod County. He was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
OCT. 20: At 1:22 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lynn Road and Fourth Avenue Southwest. Upon approaching the car, the officer smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana and met with the drive, a 17-year-old boy, and the passenger, a 17-year-old girl. The officer cited the girl for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia.
OCT. 21: At 7:34 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Main Street and Fourth Avenue North. Abigale Whillock, 24, of Aberdeen, South Dakota, was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla southbound on Main Street when she saw a 2014 Chevy Equinox driven by Debra Ries, 48, of Rochester stopped ahead. Willock tried to brake but was unable to stop in time and rear-ended the Chevy. Willock's vehicle had moderate damage in the front and Ries' vehicle had minor damage in the back. Willock was cited for alleged failure to drive with due care.