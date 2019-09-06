Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
AUG. 25: At 12:04 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at Walmart. An unknown vehicle struck a parked 2011 Cadillac SRX registered to Steven Peterson of Arlington. The vehicle sustained minor damage to the rear bumper while the driver was inside Walmart. No injuries were reported and there are no suspects.
AUG. 26: At 8:52 a.m., police received a report of property damage at Park Elementary. A parks department official stated that one of the toilets in the outside restroom had been filled with rocks over the weekend. The same official also said that rocks had been thrown on the new tennis court surface. The cost to repair the damage is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing and there are no suspects.
At 10:32 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at Foster Mechanical. A parked 2003 Ford Econoline van was struck by an unknown vehicle causing moderate damage to the rear driver side and bumper. Photos were taken of the damage, and there are no suspects at this time.
At 2:17 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Century Avenue and State Highway 15 South. A 2006 Ford Fusion driven by Shauna Martinson, 30, of Dassel was stopped on Highway 15 facing south at the intersection when a 2015 Dodge Caravan driven by Luann Ryks, 64, of Howard Lake attempted to move into the left lane next to Martinson and struck her car's rear driver side quarter panel. Martinson's vehicle had moderate damage, and Ryks' vehicle had minor damage. Ryks was cited for alleged failure to drive with due care. There were no injuries.
At 3:35 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the area of Grove Street. A 2012 Volkswagen Passat SE parked on the side of the street received moderate damage to the front drivers side all the way down to the rear bumper. A neighbor notified the owner that they witnessed a red Pontiac Grand Am attempt to make a U-turn and sideswiped the parked Volkswagen. They were unable to see the license plate number. The investigation is ongoing and there are no suspects at this time.
AUG. 27: At 5:20 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a 2001 Pontiac Gram Am after observing a male holding his cell phone. During the stop, officers learned the driver, Robert Charles Sturges, 36, of Hutchinson, was driving while his license is canceled. He was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
AUG. 30: At 11:49 a.m., officers responded to a car vs. bicycle crash at the intersection of Third Avenue Northwest and Main Street. Jonathan Birch, 36, of Cologne was riding his bicycle eastbound on Third Avenue when he rode into a parked 2019 Subaru Forrester owned by Michael Fallon, 67, of Hutchinson. The crash caused damage to the rear bumper of Fallon's vehicle, and Birch sustained minor injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital. Officers noted that Birch was looking at his cell phone when the crash occurred. No citations were issued.
SEPT. 1: At 5:41 a.m., officers were responded to a theft in the 900 block of State Highway 15 South for a theft. The victim reported that a headlight from his 2003 Ford F-150 pickup truck had been stolen between 11:30 p.m. Aug. 31, and 5:35 a.m. Sept. 1. The cost to replace the headlight assembly is approximately $61.99. The investigation is ongoing and there are no suspects.
At 8:27 p.m., officers responded to a domestic situation on the 200 block of State Highway 7 East. Officers met with a 13-year-old boy who had vandalized items in a room inside the house as well as his parents' vehicle. Officers are requesting charges of fourth-degree damage to property and misdemeanor tampering with a motor vehicle on the juvenile.