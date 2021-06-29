Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
JUNE 18: At 6:50 a.m., police made an arrest while responded to a theft in progress at Frank Motor Co. According to the report, a person called police to report a man was attempting to steal license plates off of a vehicle. When the reporting person confronted the man, the suspect got in the Dodge Durango he arrived in an attempted to leave. The reporting person was able to remove the keys from the vehicle, and the suspect left on foot. Police were able to find a man matching the description of the suspect walking on the Luce Line State Trail. As officers approached, the man allegedly threw some items in his hand toward the river. Police identified the man as Christopher Wayne Schwarze, 32, of Brownton, and recovered the items that were thrown. A container was discovered containing a white powdery substance that NIK tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine. Police contacted the registered owner of the Dodge Durange and discovered it was stolen. Schwarze was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail. He was charged with felony theft of a motor vehicle, felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor tampering with a motor vehicle. At the time of his arrest, Schwarze also had outstanding warants from Redwood County for fifth-degree controlled substance possession, and three probation violation warrants from McLeod County for felony theft of a motor vehicle, felony fifth-degree drug possession, and misdemeanor theft.
At 3:59 p.m., police responded to a crash on the 600 block of Franklin Street Southwest. A 2013 Ford Focus driven by an unnamed 27-year-old Silver Lake man was southbound on Franklin Street when it veered to the right and struck a parked Jeep Grand Cherokee. The collision caused the Focus to flip onto its roof. The driver exited through the window and was sitting on the curb when police arrived. Alcohol and use of an electronic device are believed to be contributing factors to the crash. The driver was taken to Hutchinson Health with minor injuries, and both vehicles had moderate disabling damage. Charges for the driver of DWI and use of a wireless communication device are being requested, pending toxicology results.
At 7:18 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run crash on the first block of Main Street South. An unknown vehicle driven by an unknown driver was pulling out of a parking space on Main Street when the vehicle struck a parked 1997 Lexus. The unknown driver then left the scene without contacting the police or the owner of the Lexus. The Lexus had minor damage.
JUNE 19: At 8:19 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 7 and State Highway 15. A 2021 Dodge Ram driven by Gabriel Michael Leach, 45, of Rudd, Iowa, was northbound on Main Street and was attempting to turn left onto Highway 7 when the vehicle went up onto the median and struck a divider sign. The driver said the sun obstructed his vision. There were no injuries and no citations.
JUNE 21: At 12:21 p.m., police responded to a report of theft at Riverside Park. Two petunia plants and one achillea plant were stolen from the park. The theft occurred between 10 a.m. June 18 and 8:30 a.m. June 21. The value of the plants was $12.
JUNE 23: At 11:03 a.m., police responded to Queen's Inn for a warrant arrest. Danielle Rayanne James, 34, of Litchfield, had an active body-only warrant out of Meeker County for pretrial violation on original charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, threats of violence reckless disregard risk, felony domestic assault, and impeding an emergency 911 telephone call. James was arrested and taken to Meeker County Jail. There were no additional charges.