Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
SEPT. 2: At 2:47 a.m., police took a report of property damage and theft on the 700 block of Ridge Avenue Northeast. Witnesses were awoken to the sound of a loud saw and say a grey vehicle and three people, one inside the vehicle and two outside. Two of the people jacked up the car, went underneath and sawed off a catalytic converter. Witnesses said the suspects were there less than one minute and fled the area. When police arrived, they saw a catalytic converter had been taken off a Mitsubishi. The investigation was ongoing.
SEPT. 3: At 8:56 a.m., police responded to a report of theft and property damage on the 900 block of Jefferson Street Southeast. A catalytic converter was taken off a Mitsubishi Outlander that was parked on the street. The investigation was ongoing
At 12:17 p.m., police responded to a report of property damage at Oddfellows Park. A city parks employee reported that the plexiglass on a public information display case had been broken. There were no suspects.
At 3:16 p.m., police took a report of a bicycle theft on the 500 block of School Road Northwest. The bicycle had gone missing within the previous two weeks of when the report was received. The bicycle is a large silver men's Trek valued at $600.
SEPT. 5: At 4:13, police responded to a crash in the Walmart parking lot. A 2010 Mercury Milan driven by a 16-year-old Hutchinson girl was entering a parking spot when it struck an adjacent parked 2019 Ford Escape. Both vehicles had minor damage.