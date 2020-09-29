Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
SEPT. 18: At 9:34 p.m., police took a report of property damage on the 200 block of Echo Circle Southeast. A Glencoe man reported his 2008 Acura was damaged while in the parking lot. It appeared the vehicle was struck and keyed. The damage estimate was unknown, and the investigation was ongoing.
SEPT. 20: At 1:28 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Hilltop Drive and Michigan Street. A 2009 Town and Country minivan driven by Sarah Marie Potts, 38, of Brownton was southbound on Michigan with an unknown vehicle following behind it. As the minivan began to make a left-hand turn onto Hilltop, the unknown vehicle tried to pass and the two collided. The driver of the unknown vehicle pulled over to inspect damage, but told Potts he was not dealing with the crash, and he left the scene. The unknown vehicle was described as a silver 2000-2005 Buick Century or Buick Park Avenue, and the driver was described as a tall, slender African American man wearing a red hooded shirt, blue jeans and glasses. The unknown vehicle sustained damage to the passenger side. Anyone with information on the suspect or suspect vehicle is asked to contact Hutchinson police.
At 5:51 p.m., police responded to Country Club Terrace to assist the Carver County Sheriff’s Office in a search for a person wanted for armed robbery. An officer found Isaac Levi Aurelio Krecklau, 19, of Hutchinson and arrested him for Carver County. He was booked and transferred to a Carver County Sheriff’s deputy.
SEPT. 21: At 8:28 a.m., police took a report of a damaged city storage shed at Roberts Park. The shed had damage to its door and trim, but nothing was missing from the shed. The last time the shed was seen without damage was on Sept. 19. The cost to fix the trim was unknown at the time.
At 11:32 a.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 7 and School Road Northwest. A 2013 Dodge Durango driven by Kaly Marie Potter, 40, of Hutchinson was stopped facing westbound on Highway 7. As it attempted to turn south onto School Road, the driver did not see a 1999 Toyota Sienna driven by Dale Willard Harbarth, 69, of Hutchinson that was northbound on School Road. The two vehicles collided and had moderate functional damage. Potter was cited for failure to yield right of way.