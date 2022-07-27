Hutchinson Police Services
Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
July 1: At 9:45 a.m., officers responded to a one-vehicle crash in the area of 720 century Avenue Southwest, the Clocktower Plaza. Delores Irene Koepp, 80, of Hutchinson, drive a 2010 Jeep Compass while trying to exit the parking area by cutting across the grass on the west side of the complex. The lawn stops and an underground driveway leads into the building from the north side. The vehicle drove off the embankment and landed on the driveway below. No injuries or tows were reported. The vehicle sustained moderate damage but was functional. No citation was issued.
July 4: At 8:34 a.m., officers made contract with a person who had outstanding warrants at the Masonic West River Park. Kayla Jo Sheldon, 32, of Buffalo Lake was taken into custody for McLeod County warrants alleging gross misdemeanor fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance at misdemeanor driving after revocation. She was taken to McLeod County Jail.
July 6: At 8:51 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Fourth Avenue Northeast and Main Street North and arrested the driver for alleged drug possession. Christopher James Berthelsen, 27, of Little Falls was taken into custody and taken to McLeod County Jail. He is being formally charged for alleged fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
July 8: At 9:14 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on the 300 block of State Highway 7 East and arrested the driver for an outstanding warrant. Dylan Thomas Nelson, 29, of Hutchinson was taken into custody for allegedly failing to appear on a McLeod County warrant alleging third-degree refusal to submit to a chemical test. He was taken to McLeod County Jail.
