Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
MARCH 9: At 12:28 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 7 East and Adams Street Southeast. A 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Brian John Kalenberg, 33, of Hutchinson, and a 2018 Kia Sportage driven by Thomas Stephen Zanoth, 75, of Silver Lake, were both westbound on Highway 7 and attempting to turn southbound at the intersection with Adams Street when they collided. The Silverado had minor damage and the Sportage had moderate functional damage. There were no reported injuries or citations.
At 6:37 p.m., police made an arrest while responding to a report of threats on the 700 block of State Highway 7 East. While at the scene, police arrested Frank Magallan, 41, of Buffalo Lake, on two felony warrants out of Renville County for storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child. Custody was given to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office.
MARCH 12: At 3:47 p.m., police responded to a report of shoplifting at Cash Wise Foods. Employees reported a man with a full cart of groceries left the store without paying and began loading the items into a vehicle. When employees confronted the man and said they were calling police, he ran away from the scene. Police found the man near near Walgreen, and Keith Brian St. Martin, 50, of Silver Lake, was arrested. Police also found 17.9 grams of a green leafy substance on him that tested positive for marijuana. St. Martin was taken to McLeod County Jail. The groceries taken from Cash Wise foods totaled $419.21. St. Martin was charged with misdemeanor theft and petty misdemeanor possession of a small amount of marijuana.
MARCH 13: At 6 a.m., police made an arrest while responding to a disturbance at AmericInn Lodge and Suites. Staff reported that someone was making threats and trying to break a window into a room on the first floor. During the incident, a woman dislocated her shoulder and broke a bone after falling while fleeing the room. Due to mentioned parties involved and a related previous incident, police were able to determine a potential suspect. Lester Prairie police arrested George Steven Nyberg, 25, of Lester Prairie, and took him to McLeod County Jail. He was charged with felony third-degree burglary and felony terroristic threats in relation to the incident.
At 5:57 p.m., police reported a man fled on foot following a traffic stop on the 900 block of Echo Drive Southeast. During the stop, police told Devin James Nelson-Rhoda, 21, of Hutchinson, he had an active warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of misdemeanor fifth-degree assault out of McLeod County. Nelson-Rhoda fled the scene and police were unable to catch him at that time. On March 14, at 3:03 p.m., police arrested Nelson-Rhoda at a residence on the 1000 block of Prairie View Drive Southwest. He was taken to McLeod County Jail. In relation to the traffic stop, he was also charged with misdemeanor fleeing a police officer by means other than a motor vehicle.
MARCH 14: At 8:09 a.m., police took a report of theft at the high school. A woman said her wallet with personal items was stolen during school hours. The estimated value is $90, and there were no suspects.
At 12:09 p.m., police made a warrant arrest on the 500 block of Adams Street Southeast. While on patrol, police spotted Veniamin Ivanovich Verstyak, 41, of Hutchinson, who was known to have active warrants out of McLeod County for gross misdemeanor fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, gross misdemeanor giving a false name of another, and misdemeanor driving after revocation. He was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 3:04 p.m., police responded to a crash on Main Street South near First Avenue Southeast. A 2012 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Sawyer Graham Gilbertson, 24, of Hutchinson, was attempting to pull into a parking space on Main Street when it scraped the front bumper of a parked 2013 GMC Sierra owned by Keith Jerome Renner, 57, of Stewart. Both vehicles had minor damage, there were no reported injuries and no citations.
MARCH 15: At 5:34 a.m., police responded to a crash at the interscetion of School Road Southwest and South Grade Road Southwest. A 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Benjamin Allen Miller, 37, of Litchfield, was westbound on South Grade Road when it failed to stop at the four-way stop intersection and collided with a 2020 Hyundai Elantra driven that was northbound on School Road Southwest and driven by Emilia Shae Smith, 27, of Willmar. The Tahoe had minor damage and the Elantra had moderate disabling damage. Allina Ambulance responded to the scene to asses for injuries, but nobody was taken by ambulance. Miller was cited for failure to stop for a stop sign.
At 3:16 p.m., police responded to a crash near the Cash Wise Foods parking lot. A 2006 Pontiac Torrent driven by Suzette Nicole Hernanez, 23, of Hutchinson, and a 2021 Ford Escape driven by Sandra Leona Hoffman, 70, of Hutchinson were both leaving the parking lot and pulled up to the roundabout. The Pontiac reversed and backed into the Ford. The Ford had minor damage and there were no reported injuries. Hernandez was cited for driving without a valid license and for being a driver who is not the owner of the vehicle must later produce proof of insurance if required.
MARCH 16: At 3:23 p.m., police made a warrant arrest on the 700 block of State Highway 7 East. Adam Aaron Farrier, 31, of Howard Lake, was arrested on a conditional release violation warrant for an original charge of felony fifth-degree drugs out of Wright County. He was taken to McLeod County Jail, and during this interaction he was charged with first-degree damage to property for causing an estimated $9,876.32 worth of damage to a squad car.
MARCH 18: At 7:20 a.m., police responded to a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of School Road Southwest and South Grade Road. A 2007 BMW X5 driven by Lydia Renee Anderson, 26, of Hutchinson, was eastbound on South Grade Road behind a 2016 Ford Focus driven by a Hutchinson girl. The BMW merged into the left turn lane to turn northbound onto School Road when it was struck by the Ford that also tried to merge into the left turn lane. There were no reported injuries. The BMW had moderate functional damage and the Ford had minor damage. The Hutchinson girl was cited for duty to drive with due care.
At 3:58 p.m., police made a warrant arrest in the police department. Carmen Esther Martinez Banegas, 29, of Hutchinson, turned herself in on an active warrant out of McLeod County for failure to appear on a misdemeanor not having a Minnesota driver’s license, and misdemeanor failure to yield at the end of through highway after having stopped. Banegas paid $200 cash bail, was booked, given a new court date and released.
At 4:38 p.m., police made a warrant arrest near the Plaza 15 parking lot. While on active patrol, police saw Bernhard Burnell Dreier, 63, of Hutchinson, who was wanted out of McLeod County for failure to appear on misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor trespassing. He provided $25 cash bond, was booked, given a new court date and released.
At 4:51 p.m., police took a report of fraud on the 100 block of North High Drive Northeast. A woman said she received an email which she believed to be from PayPal regarding charges to her account. The woman called the number listed on the email to refute the charges. It was discovered the email did not come from PayPal, but from a fraudulent source. Rather than refunding the money, the suspect withdrew money from her account. The total amount lost was $4,000, and the investigation is ongoing.
MARCH 20: At 2:46 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 15 South and South Grade Road Southwest. A 2017 GMC Sierra driven by Jason Allen Vanoverbeke, 40, of Hutchinson, was stopped at the intersection when it was rear-ended by a 2017 Kia Sorento driven by Tonda Gay Weigel, 50, of Hutchinson. The Kia had severe disabling damage and the GMC had moderate disabling damage. Both drivers reported minor injuries. Allina Ambulance responded to the scene but did not take anyone to a hospital. Hutchinson Fire responded to assist with cleaning the roadway. Weigel was cited for duty to drive with due care.
At 2:52 p.m., police responded to a crash in the Target parking lot. A 2008 Ford Fusion driven by Lillian Rose Lentsch, 91, of Glencoe, was entering a parking stall when it collided with a cement pole at the front of the stall. There were no injuries and the vehicle had moderate disabling damage. There were no citations.
At 5:49 p.m., a man with multiple warrants turned himself in at the police department. Jose Aguilera Jr. 52, of Hutchinson, was arrested for two McLeod County warrants for failure to appear on original charges of gross misdemeanor fifth-degree possession of controlled substances, misdemeanor driving after revocation, gross misdemeanor motor vehicle registration-intent to escape tax, misdemeanor driving after revocation, and misdemeanor driver must carry proof of insurance when operation a vehicle. He also had a warrant out of Sibley County for a misdemeanor probation for assault. He was taken to McLeod County Jail.
MARCH 21: At 1:36 p.m., police responded to a residence on the 800 block of Dale Street Southwest for a man turning himself in for a warrant out of Scott County. Kevin Brian Torres, 19, of Hutchinson, was arrested for a court violation of felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was taken to McLeod County Jail.