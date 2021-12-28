Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
DEC. 10: At 5:49 p.m., police responded to a crash on Denver Avenue Southwest, near Aldi. A 2018 Jeep Compass driven by Kimberly Faye Good, 50, of Winsted, was southbound crossing Denver Avenue Southwest when it collided with a 2021 Kia Sportage that was westbound on Denver Avenue and driven by Michael Guy Masica, 29, of Hutchinson. Good had minor injuries and was taken to Hutchinson Health. The Jeep had moderate disabling damage and the Kia had moderate functional damage. Good was cited for failure to yield to a vehicle.
DEC. 11: At 12:49 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 15 and Edmonton Avenue Southeast. A 2013 Kia Soul Plus driven by Alexander Lynn Kayser, 26, of Norwood Young America, was northbound on Highway 15 when it tried to make a left turn onto Edmonton and collided with a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado that was southbound on Highway 15 and driven by Emmanuel Calderon Carpio, 25, of Aberdeen, South Dakota. Carpio and a witness told police that the Silverado had a green light when going through the intersection. There were no injuries. The Silverado had minor damage and the Kia had moderate disabling damage. Kayser was cited for duty to drive with due care.
At 1:15 p.m., police made an arrest while responding to a request for assistance at Custom Stay Residence & Suites. Police mediated the initial incident, but while on the scene made contact with Pedro Crus Jr., 36, of Hutchinson, who had an active warrant out of McLeod County for failure to comply with conditions of release on an original charge of felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. A McLeod County Sheriff’s deputy met police at the scene and took Crus Jr. to McLeod County Jail.
At 11:23 p.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop near the intersection of School Road and South Grade Road North. After making contact with the driver, police allegedly had probable cause to search the vehicle. A passenger in the vehicle, Kimberly Beatrice Moreno, 34, of Mankato, was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail. She was formally charged with felony third-degree possession in a school zone and felony fifth-degree possession. Charges were pending for the driver, a 33-year-old man from New Auburn.
DEC. 12: At 12:32 a.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop near Larson Street Southwest and Roberts Road Southwest. While actively patrolling, police pulled over a vehicle driven by Christopher Tanner Tschudi, 27, of Hutchinson. After making contact with the driver, police allegedly had probable cause to search the vehicle and found the driver had a controlled substance. Tschudi was arrested, taken to McLeod County Jail and charged with felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
DEC. 13: At 2:59 p.m., police made a warrant arrest in the area of Hassan Street Northeast and Washington Avenue East. Police saw Joshua Daniel Kable, 38, of Hutchinson, walking and knew he had six active warrants out of McLeod County for felony violation of a domestic abuse order for protection, gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor damage to property and felony fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle. Kable was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 3:17 p.m., police responded to a report of property damage at New Century Academy. The victim said their 2005 Ford Escape rear window was damaged, and the cost to replace the glass is about $500. There were no witnesses or suspects.
DEC. 16: At 9:28 a.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of Arch Street Northeast and High Street Northeast. A 2011 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Luka James Dalbec, 18, of Hutchinson, was westbound on High Street, while a 2015 Ford F350 driven by Timothy Lewis Gertgen, 43, of Litchfield, was southbound on High Street, both approaching the intersection. The Ford attempted to to turn left to go eastbound on Arch Street. Dalbec tried to stop but was unable due to ice and snow on the roadway, and the Chevrolet slid into the Ford. The Chevrolet had moderate functional damage and the Ford had minor damage. There were no injuries and no citations.
At 10:02 a.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop near the intersection of Fourth Avenue Northwest and Water Street Northwest. During active patrol, police made a stop with a person known to have active warrants out of McLeod County, including three counts of misdemeanor driving after revocation, and two counts of misdemeanor no proof of insurance. Michael Ernest Carpenter, 30, of Hutchinson, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor driving after revocation, and he was taken to McLeod County Jail.
DEC. 17: At 6:10 p.m., police responded to a crash in the Hutchinson Mall parking lot. A 2014 Lexus ES owned by Sang Nhut Ly, 48, of Hutchinson, was parked legally with its front end facing a parked 2015 Honda CRV driven by Steven Christopher Evjen, 35, of Cosmos. The Honda drove forward and collided with the Lexus, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.