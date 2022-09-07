Hutchinson Police Services
Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
AUG. 23: At 12:08 p.m., officers responded to a report of a damaged vehicle on the 800 block of Texas Avenue Northwest. The damage consisted of several scratches on both sides of the vehicle that are believed to have occurred between 6:30-9 a.m. that morning. The vehicle was parked in the owner’s driveway. The cost to repair the damage is estimated at $1,000.
AUG. 24: At 12:17 a.m., officers were on routine patrol in the area of California Street Northwest and Texas Avenue Northwest. Two males riding bicycles at night without headlamps were spotted. One was found to have a warrant. Austin Daniel O’Hearn, 24, of Mankato was arrested for a warrant on a threats of violence — reckless disregard charge from the Minnesota Department of Corrections. He was taken to McLeod County Jail. He is being formally charged for allegedly providing false information to the police.
At 8:30 a.m., officers received a report of vandalism at Tartan Park from the Hutchinson Parks Department. Blue spray paint was found on an east side door of the storage building. The estimated cost to repair is $200.
At 12:28 p.m., officers responded to a report of property damage in a vehicle outside of the Hutchinson Police Department. Officers contacted a male suspect who had recently exited the vehicle. Brett Galen Sundin, 37, of Plato was taken into custody. He is being formally charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He was taken to McLeod County Jail.
AUG. 25: At 12:07 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Third Avenue Southeast and Adams Street Southeast. A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jaden Terrance Dumonceaux, 18, of Foley and a 2013 Toyota Corolla driven by Paul Robert Dressel, 19, of Watertown were both northbound on Adams Street. The Toyota Corolla stopped to wait for oncoming traffic and was rear-ended by the Chevrolet Silverado. No injuries were reported. No vehicles were towed. Dumonceaux was cited.
AUG. 26: At 4:52 p.m., officers were on patrol and saw a male with an active warrant. Veniamin Ivanovich Verstyak, 42, of Hutchinson was taken into custody for an alleged probation out of Mcleod County for an original charge of fifth-degree possession. He was taken to McLeod County Jail.
AUG. 27: At 9:35 p.m., officers received a driving complaint. Officers found the suspect vehicle at Casey’s General Store. The driver fled on foot. Nicholas Theodore Kelley, 36, of Winsted was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail. Kelley is being formally charged with felony fifth-degree possession, fleeing a police officer and driving after revocation.