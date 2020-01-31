Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
JAN. 20: At 11:50 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 15 and Century Avenue. A 2016 Ford Edge driven by Darrell Terning, 45, of Darwin was southbound and slid on the ice when trying to brake. It struck the rear end of a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Ricky Krueger, 59, of Hutchinson. There were no citations. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.
At 12:13 p.m., officers responded to a report of theft on the 400 block of Jefferson Street. Quarters were reported stolen. The reporting party said a friend had visited and taken them. The friend admitted to the theft of $96 in quarters. Charges of theft have been requested for a 28-year-old Litchfield man.
At 2:38 p.m., officers responded to a crash in a parking lot at 725 Baltimore Ave. S.W. A 2014 Dodge RTR driven by Chad Weber had collided with a parked, unoccupied 2014 Kia Optima when backing out of a parking space. The Kia sustained minor damage on the rear and front because it was pushed into a snow bank.
JAN. 23: At 6:43 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run crash in the area of Eerie Street and Fourth Avenue Southeast. A 2013 Ford COF parked legally, facing south was struck by an unknown vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.
JAN. 24: At 2:13 p.m., officers spoke with Joshua Daniel Cable, 36, of Hutchinson in the police department lobby. Cable turned himself in for five active McLeod County felony warrants for: alleged property damage, threats of violence, twice violating a restraining order and counterfeiting. Cable was taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 7:09 p.m., officers spoke with Andrew Jacob Wilson, 22, of Hutchinson in the police department lobby. Wilson turned himself in on an outstanding McLeod County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original disorderly conduct charge. He posted a bail of $200 and was released with a court date.
JAN. 26: At 4:53 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of School Road Southwest to provide civil assistance. They learned Michele Ann Lepley, 41, of Hutchinson had a warrant for her arrest for alleged theft. Lepley was unable to pay bail and was taken to McLeod County Jail.
JAN. 27: At 1:07 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of High Street Northeast where theft from a vehicle had been reported. It reportedly occurred between the afternoon of Jan. 25 and 12:20 p.m. Jan. 27. Items taken from the unlocked Chrysler Town and Country van were: the central console, six DVDs, a remote for a DVD player, an extra large bag of Burger King uniforms and two large bags of miscellaneous toys worth a total of $540.
JAN. 29: At 10 p.m., officers responded to a crash on the 700 block of Shiloh Street. A 2011 Nissan Murano driven by Jaden Struthers, 18, of Hutchinson backed out of a driveway and struck a parked, unoccupied 2012 Chrysler 2001 parked on the other side of the street. The Chrysler sustained minor damage. The Nissan sustained moderate but functional damage. No citations were issued. No one was injured.