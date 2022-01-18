Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
DEC. 23: At 11:34 a.m., police responded to a theft at Menards. A man said he left his cell phone at a Menards check-out lane after leaving the store. When he realized he left it and returned to the store, his phone was gone. Surveillance footage shows another man, a customer, picking up the phone and leaving the store. The cost of the Samsung phone was estimated at $600. There were no suspects.
DEC. 26: At 6:57 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 15 and State Highway 7. A 2018 Hyundai Santa FE Sport driven by a 16-year-old girl from Atascadero, California, was westbound on Highway 7 when it made a left-hand turn to go southbound on Highway 15 and collided with a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado that was eastbound on Highway 7 and driven by Rodrigo Nicolas Aburto Lemus, 24, of Watertown. The roads were covered in snow at the time. Both vehicles had severe disabling damage and there were no injuries. The 16-year-old girl was cited for failure to yield.
JAN. 1: At 6:49 p.m., police responded to a crash near the intersection of Fifth Avenue Northeast and Rose Lane Northeast. A 2001 Dodge Dakota driven by Benjamin Michael Lawrence was westbound on Fifth Avenue when it it turned southbound onto Rose Lane and slid into a parked 2016 Chevrolet Malibu owned by Cody Eugene Rosales, 24, of Hutchinson, and Sheri Ann Smith, 56, of Hutchinson. The road was covered in snow and ice at the time. The Dodge had minor damage and the Chevrolet had moderate functional damage. There were no injuries and no citations.
JAN. 4: At 7:27 a.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of School Road Northwest and Seventh Avenue Northwest. A school bus driven by Howard Eugene Manthel, 74, of Hutchinson, was eastbound on Seventh Avenue approaching the intersection with School Road. According to police, the vehicle did not come to a complete stop before attempting to turn southbound onto School Road, and it collided with a 2013 GMC Acadia that was southbound on School Road and driven by Karla Elsie Dostal, 34, of Hutchinson. Dostal saw the school bus pulling out but was unable to avoid the crash due to oncoming traffic in the northbound lane. The school bus had 18 children riding in it at the time, but there were no injuries to the passengers or drivers. The bus had minor damage and the GMC had moderate functional damage. Manthel was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign.
JAN. 6: At 7:27 a.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of Oakland Avenue Southeast and Adams Street Southeast. A 2004 Pontiac Vibe driven by Kevin Gene Olson, 62, of Hutchinson, was facing eastbound on Oakland Avenue at the stop sign. While attempting to turn northbound onto Adams Street, the Vibe collided with a 2021 Chevrolet Blazer southbound on Adams Street and driven by Kathy Sue Kurth, 45, of Stewart. There were no injuries and both vehicles had moderate disabling damage. No citations were given.
At 9:48 a.m., police responded to a crash on the 100 block of Century Avenue Southeast. A 2017 Ford Escape driven by Anna Evelyn Pekkala, 19, of Hutchinson, was eastbound on Century Avenue when it rear-ended a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado that was legally parked on the side of the road and owned by Chad Michael Paehlke, 48, of Hutchinson. The Ford had moderate disabling damage and the Chevrolet had minor damage. There were no injuries and no citations.
JAN. 7: At 1:08 a.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop near Main Street South and Third Avenue Southeast. While actively patrolling, police saw a vehicle with plates that indicated the owner's driving status was suspended. The vehicle was stopped and it was confirmed that the driver, Cory Robert Horishneyk, 34, of Hutchinson, had a suspended driver's license. Due to numerous infractions in the past year for the same offense, Horishneyk was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail. He was also cited for misdemeanor driving after suspension.
At 9:19 a.m., police executed a probable cause search warrant for controlled substances at a residence on the 800 block of Texas Avenue Northwest. Police NIK tested items and seized for evidence about 2.4 grams of cocaine and 2.7 grams of methamphetamine. Mary Sue Johnson, 39, of Hutchinson, was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail. She was formally charged with felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. A 16-year-old Hutchinson girl was also arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail and charged with gross misdemeanor fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
At 9:56 a.m., police received information that a 17-year-old boy from South Haven with an outstanding warrant would be at the Hutchinson Middle School picking up a student at the end of the day. The warrant was for a misdemeanor instructional permit violation out of Stearns County. Police found the boy and arrested him. He was unable to pay the cash bail and was taken to McLeod County Jail. From discoveries found during the arrest, the boy was also charged with gross misdemeanor fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
JAN. 9: At 12:50 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of Lake Street Southwest and Lewis Avenue Southwest. A 2014 Ford Escape driven by Marlene Loretta Huffman, 63, of Hutchinson, was eastbound and stopped at a stop sign at the intersection, while a 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Nolan Carl Markgraf, 18, of Hutchinson, was stopped behind the Ford. The Ford moved forward to drive from the stop sign but stopped again for oncoming traffic and was rear-ended by the Dodge. There was no damage and no medical response to the scene, though Huffman said she may have had a minor injury. Markgraf was cited for accessing a wireless communication device.
JAN. 11: At 3:59 p.m., police responded to a crash in the Walmart parking lot. A 2006 Buick Rendezvous driven by Stephanie Ione Jensen, 57, of Howard Lake, was backing out of a parking spot when it struck a westbound 2014 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Janita Rea, 85, of Hutchinson. Both vehicles had minor damage and there were no injuries or citations.