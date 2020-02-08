Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
JAN. 22: At 3:12 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of California Street and Texas Avenue. A 2001 Chevrolet Astro van driven by Edwardo Hernandez, 50, of Hutchinson was towing a snowmobile driven by Jarod Young, 40, of Hutchinson heading north on California when the snowmobile offset from the van and struck a parked 2012 Kia Optima, ejecting the snowmobile rider. Young was not injured. The snowmobile did not sustain damage and the Optima sustained minor damage to the rear bumper. Hernandez was cited for not having a valid driver's license and Young was cited for operating a vehicle with expired registration, and the snowmobile was towed.
JAN. 24: At 1:36 p.m., officers responded to property damage on the 1500 block of McDonald Drive. A tire was slashed on a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox, as well as the tires on a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado. The Silverado was also keyed from the rear passenger door to the passenger rear panel. Damage for both vehicles is estimated at $1,139. The investigation is ongoing.
JAN. 30: At 1:32 p.m., officers responded to a report of theft from Pro-Maintenance on the 0 block of Michigan Street. A square-nosed, 6-by-12 enclosed Carry-On trailer was taken and last seen Jan. 24.
At 10:52 p.m., officers made a warrant arrest on the 400 block of California Street. Brandon Jerome Hasti, 32, of Cokato had a body-only warrant for fifth-degree controlled substance in Wright County. He was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
JAN. 31: At 9 a.m., officers made a warrant arrest on the 200 block of Freemont Avenue. Steven Paul Anderson, 66, of Hutchinson had a search warrant for first-degree possession of a controlled substance. When officers arrived they found a container with 50.3 grams of cocaine, as well as a second container with 34.8 grams of cocaine. He was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 5:05 p.m., officers made a warrant arrest on the 300 block of Grove Street Southwest. Police received a call that Lazaro Ramos Jr., 41, of Hutchinson, who had two warrants in McLeod County for fleeing a police officer and a body-only warrant for child support, was in the area. Police saw a man in the front yard of a residence on Grove Street. After parking, they lost sight of the man but followed shoe prints in the snow and found Ramos on the 500 block of Second Avenue Southwest. He was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
FEB. 2: At 4:08 p.m., officers responded to a crash in the Target parking lot. A 2017 Ford Escape driven by Jason Olson, 39, of Hutchinson was turning into the parking lot and hit a concrete post used to display a handicap parking sign. The Escape sustained damage to the front left bumper and driver's side quarter panel and was towed.