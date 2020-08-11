Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
JULY 25: At 12:22 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the Cenex parking lot on State Highway 7 West. A 2005 International tractor-trailer driven by David William Konerza, 65, of Silver Lake, and a 2008 Yamaha moped driven by Thomas Peter Black, 53, of Hutchinson were parked by the diesel pumps. Konerza did not see the moped in front of his tractor-trailer and started driving forward, knocking Black and the moped down. Black’s foot was run over and the moped was pushed against a concrete pump guard. Blake was taken to the hospital for a foot injury, and there was minor damage to the moped.
JULY 26: At 5:51 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the Walmart parking lot. Witnesse saw an unknown driver in a 2009 Pontiac G6 hit a parked 2007 Saturn Aura XR owned by Scott Merle Walter, 65, of Buffalo Lake. A witness got the license plat of the suspect’s vehicle, but the registered owner was unable to be identified or located. There was minor damage to the Saturn.
At 10:54 p.m., officers responded to a theft on the 100 block of Main Street South. A man reported his bike valued at $500, bike frame valued at $50, and miscellaneous tools valued at $40 were stolen from outside his residence. There were no suspects.
JULY 29: At 6:16 a.m., officers responded to a theft at Kwik Trip. A man pumped $19.99 worth of fuel, entered the store and selected a pastry. He lingered near the cash registers for bit then left the store without paying for the fuel or the pastry. The vehicle was described as a GMC Sierra flatbed pickup. There was no license plate displayed on the front of the vehicle, and there were no suspects.
JULY 31: At 5:43 p.m., officers responded to a crash in the Walmart parking lot. A 2017 Toyota Corolla driven by Eileen Ann Hendrickson, 18, of Kimball was exiting the southwest side the Walmart parking lot when it failed to yield and was hit by a 2009 Ford Taurus driven by Crystal Leah Krienke, 35, of Arlington that was westbound on Denver Avenue. The Toyota had to be towed, and Hendrickson was cited for failure to yield. There were no injuries.
At 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the Menards parking lot. A 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee was parked between 8:30 a.m. and 8:55 a.m. When the victim returned to the vehicle, they noticed damage to the front end. This investigation is ongoing.
At 6:46 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at Days Inn. A U-Haul truck driven by Chad Julius Blood drove under the overhanging roof outside the Days Inn main entrance and damaged the vehicle and the building. The U-Haul had damage to the top front right corner, and the building sustained damage to the roof overhand, although the amount was unknown at the time. The driver said he was not familiar with driving larger trucks. There were no injuries or citations.
AUG. 3: At 12:51 p.m., officers responded to a theft at Muddy Cow restaurant. Police spoke to the victim, who said they parked a black, red and white mountain bike with visible scratches and a gray cable lock with a red cap on the corner of the restaurant at 35 Third Ave. S.E. The victim went inside the restaurant for about five minutes, and when they returned the bike was gone. The bike is valued at $187, and the investigation is ongoing.
At 7:59 a.m., police responded to theft on the 200 block of Shady Ridge Road Northwest. A black wallet with a Minnesota ID, insurance card and debit card was taken from a room at the victim’s residence. There are other tenants that reside at the same residence. The theft is believed to have happened between midnight and 5 a.m. Aug. 3. The items are valued at $30, and the investigation is ongoing.