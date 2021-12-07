Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
NOV. 15: At 11:11 a.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of Fifth Avenue Southeast and Jefferson Street Southeast. A 2019 Chevroley Equinox driven by Bruce John Rhoda, 78, of Windom, was northbound on Jefferson Street when it allegedly failed to stop for a stop sign and struck a 2005 Pontiac Montana that was eastbound on Fifth Avenue and driven by Alexis Danielle Hentges, 25, of Clear Lake. There were no injuries both both vehicles had severe disabling damage. Rhoda was cited for failure to stop for a stop sign.
NOV. 16: At 6:01 p.m., police made a warrant arrest at 114 Main St. N. While on active patrol, police made contact with Hunter William Davis, 27, of Hutchinson, who had an active warrant out of Meeker County for failure to appear on an original charge of fourth-degree DWI. Davis was arrested and given to the Meeker County Sheriff's Office.
NOV. 17: At 1:34 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run crash in the Target parking lot. A 2021 GMC Yukon owned by Sarah Marie Doering, 34, and Michael Edwin Doering, 40, both of Litchfield, was parked. A 2009 Chevrolet Traverse driven by a 17-year-old Hutchinson girl attempted to enter an adjacent parking spot and struck the Yukon, causing moderate damage to both vehicles. The 17-year-old girl then went into the store and later left the scene without notifying the owners of the Yukon. The 17-year-old girl was identified using security camera footage and cited for failing to stop for a collision.
At 9:55 p.m., police made a warrant arrest on the 200 block of Echo Circle Southeast. Police had information about the whereabouts of Jonathan Chase Birch, 38, of Hutchinson, who had felony warrants of out McLeod County for fifth-degree drug possession and one for storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child. A man at the residence allowed police into the home, Birch was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
NOV. 19: At 3:46 p.m., police made an arrest while responding to a disturbance on the 500 block of Clinton Avenue Southwest. It was reported that an intoxicated man had an altercation with a family member and was not welcomed at the residence. He was locked out of the residence and was wandering around attempting to go into other residences. Police found Samuel Jonathon Lamson, 24, of Winsted, and arrested him and took him to McLeod County Jail. He was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
At 7:47 p.m., police made an arrest while responding to a disturbance at AmericInn Lodge and Suites. It was reported that a man was acting suspicious, throwing things in the lobby and may have had a gun. Police made contact with the man, who refused officers' commands and was combative. Juan Javier Soto, 40, of Glencoe, was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail. He was charged with gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process.
At 7:57 p.m., police responded to a crash in the McCormick's Family Restaurant parking lot. A 2017 Toyota Rav4 driven by Margaret Ann Welsh, 68, of Hutchinson, was backing out of a parking spot when it collided with an eastbound 1997 Chevrolet Astro driven by Sandra Paulette Sturges, 67, of Hutchinson. Both vehicles had minor damage and there were no injuries or citations.
NOV. 20: At 11:56 a.m., police responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in the Cash Wise Foods parking lot. A 2017 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Paulette Amy Bleck, 63, of New Ulm, was crossing a three-way intersection after coming to a stop. The driver did not see a 12-year-old boy from Glencoe riding a 2021 Harley Davidson motorized foot scooter and quickly approaching his stop sign. The Equinox struck the scooter, and the boy was taken to Hutchinson Health with injuries that were not life threatening. The Chevy had moderate damage and the scooter had minor damage. There were no citations.
At 6:54 p.m., police responded to a gas drive-off report at Kwik Trip. The amount stolen was $12.44. Upon viewing surveillance footage, officers determined license plate information but the suspect's face was not visible. The license plate information did not match the suspect vehicle, and the plates were believed to have been stolen. The plates were later found in a car wash in North Mankato. There is no further suspect information at this time.
NOV. 22: At 6:49 a.m., police responded to a hit-and-run crash in the 200 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast. A 2012 Chevrolet Captiva owned by Logan Henry Allan Pool, 25, of Hutchinson, was found to have damage that morning, including a scrape on the side of the vehicle and a broken headlamp. Police believe it was hit by an unknown vehicle. There were no suspects.
NOV. 23: At 5:01 p.m., police responded to a crash in the Holiday parking lot. A 2008 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Heather Marie Kvale, 48, of Hutchinson, was in line for the car wash and a 2016 Honda Civic driven by Mary Jean Storlie, 60, of Jordan, was directly behind it. The Chevrolet reversed to get out of the line and struck the Honda. There were no injuries. The Chevrolet had minor damage and the Honda had moderate damage.
NOV. 24: At 4:19 p.m., police responded to a crash on the private drive entering Country Club Terrace Trailer Court. A 2021 Chevrolet Trax driven by Lisa Marie Rauch, 52, of Hutchinson, was entering while a 2013 Chevrolet utility SUV driven by Keri Renae Zoet, 32, of Hutchinson, was exiting. The vehicles collided with minor damage to the Trax and moderate damage to the SUV. There were no injuries were citations issued.
NOV. 25: At 11:16 p.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop near Main Street South and First Avenue Southwest. During active patrol, police initiated a traffic stop with a wanted person out of Mille Lacs County. Police confirmed that Steven Lee Mason, 63, of Princeton, had an active warrant out of Mille Lacs County for second-degree assault. He was arrested and later given to the Princeton Police Department.
NOV. 27: At 3:14 a.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 7 and Montana Avenue. A 2003 Toyota Corolla driven by Logan Michael Winn, 18, of Hutchinson, was westbound on Highway 7 at an unknown speed when it left the lanes of traffic, crossed oncoming lanes of traffic and struck a light pole on the opposite side of the roadway. Due to the severe disabling damage, it is believed the vehicle rolled over completely and landed back on its wheels. The crash was reported by a passerby, and when police arrived the driver was the only person in the vehicle. Winn was treated for injuries and taken to Hutchinson Health. The cost to repair the light pole is $3,356.64. Charges are pending Winn's toxicology results.
NOV. 28: At 10:27 p.m., police made a drug arrest while responding to an assault on the 700 block of Main Street North. A suspect involved in the assault left the scene in a vehicle, which officers later found and stopped. During the investigation, police found 13 bags of suspected marijuana, weighing a combined 423.9 grams. Antonio Andrew Corrado III, 33, of Apple Valley, was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail. He has been charged with felony fifth-degree possession.
NOV. 29: At 8:02 p.m., police arrested a person with an active warrant on the 400 block of California Street Northwest. Police responded to a person who wanted to know if a household member had an active warrant. It was confirmed that Carmen Ester Martinez Banegas, 29, of Hutchinson, was wanted in McLeod County for failure to appear on original charges of driving without a license and failure to yield, which caused a crash. Banegas posted bail, was booked and released with a new court date.
DEC. 1: At 5:47 p.m., police made a warrant arrest on the 200 block of Sixth Avenue Northeast. Police made contact with Yara Arlette Mireles, 33, of Hutchinson, at her residence because she had an active warrant out of McLeod County for failure to appear on an original charge of felony first-degree criminal damage to property. Mireles was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail. She was also later found to have a nonextraditable warrant out of Chase County in Kansas for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a suspended license and child passenger safety.
At 8:21 p.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop near Grove Street Southwest and Second Avenue Southwest. During an active patrol, police stopped a vehicle driven by Jesus Manuel Pargas, 33, of Brownton. Pargas had an extraditable warrant out of Texas from the Pardon and Parole Board in Austin for a parole violation on an original charge of third-degree burglary. He was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.