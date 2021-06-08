Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
MAY 25: At 4:13 p.m., a crash occurred on Adams Street, near Fourth Avenue Southeast, as police were making a traffic stop. A 2012 Ford driven by Michael Dean Ide, 64, of Lester Prairie, was southbound on Adams and a 2020 Ford driven by Clint William Bergmann, 37, of Hutchinson, was northbound on Adams. The two vehicles sideswiped each other as they tried to avoid the traffic stop. The 2012 Ford had moderate functional damage, and 2020 Ford had minor damage. There were no injuries and no citations.
MAY 29: At 8:16 a.m., police responded to a crash at the roundabout on State Highway 15 and North High Drive. A 2012 F350 driven by Thomas Kruschek, 50, of Pierz, was southbound on Highway 15 in the roundabout following a wide-load semitractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer started backing up in the roundabout and back into the F350, and then continued southbound on Highway 15 without stopping. The tractor-trailer and its driver were not identified. The F350 had moderate disabling damage, and there were no injuries.
At 4:49 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of South Grade Road and Sunset Street Southwest. A 2005 Dodge Stratus driven by Raechel Annette Lane, 60, of Hutchinson, was westbound on School Road. A 2016 Dodge Caravan driven by George William Scherer, 100, of Hutchinson, was eastbound on School Road and attempted to make a lefthand turn to go northbound on Sunset Drive and pulled in front of the Stratus. Lane tried to stop but was unable to avoid the crash as Scherer continued to turn in front of the Stratus. Both vehicles had moderate functional damage. Scherer, whose driving status was canceled, was cited for driving after cancellation and failure to yield to oncoming traffic.
At 6:06 p.m., police responded to a report of theft of a motor vehicle. A Hutchinson reported that Edwin Albert Dlugopolski, 60, of Hutchinson, took her 2000 Jeep Cherokee without permission. A family member of the victim allegedly saw Dlugopolski loading the vehicle with his belongings and said he was taking it to Granite Falls. Dlugopolski was told by the owner of the vehicle and her family that he did not have permission to take the vehicle because he did not have a valid driver's license. Dlugopolski took the Jeep and drove to Granite Falls, whee he was found with the Jeep at 7:15 p.m. He was arrested and charged with felony theft of a motor vehicle and gross misdemeanor driving after cancelation-inimical to public safety.
At 6:35 p.m., police responded to a report of property damage on the 1000 block of Jefferson Street Southeast. A window had been smashed out of a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu between 4:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. No items were missing from the vehicle, and there were no suspects.
MAY 30: At 11:19 a.m., police responded to a report of property damage and theft on the 400 block of California Street Northwest. A catalytic converter was stolen off of a 2004 Honda Element. The cost of the damage was estimated at $500. There were no suspects.
MAY 31: At 12:55 p.m., police responded to a report of motor vehicle tampering at Hutchinson Health. A woman was attempting to break into vehicles. An officer found the woman, who was identified as Kimberly Anne Duffney, 32, of Buffalo, hiding in the rear hatch of an SUV parked in the parking lot. The vehicle belonged to an employee of Hutchinson Health and Duffney did not have permission to be inside. Several other items that did not belong to the owner of the vehicle were found inside with Duffney. Duffney was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail. She's been charged with misdemeanor tampering with a motor vehicle.
JUNE 1: At 2:05 p.m., police responded to a crash in the Cashwise parking lot. A 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by Jeanette Bertha Benning, 81, of Hutchinson, was backing out of a parking stall when it hit a 2013 Chevrolet driven by Maggie Bridget Peller, 20, of Hutchinson, that was driving dow the aisle of the parking lot. Both vehicles had minor damage, and there were no injuries or citations.
At 6:02 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of Fifth Avenue Southwest and Glen Street Southwest. A 2013 GMC Terrain driven by Kathleen Mae Suchy-Nordman, 56, of Hutchinson, was westbound on Fifth Avenue Southwest and attempted to turn left onto Glen Street when it collided with a northbound-facing 2007 Honda Accord driven by Damien Paul Schweisthal, 43, of Hutchinson. The GMC had moderate disabling damage, and the Honda had moderate functional damage. There were no injuries and Suchy-Nordman was cited for improper turn at the intersection.