Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
AUG. 6: At 1:13 p.m., officers responded to a four-vehicle hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Main Street and First Avenue. An unknown driver was approaching the intersection of Main Street and First Avenue when it rear-ended three vehicles in front of it. The cars driven by Kelly Gunderson, 43, of Pennock; Reginald Muellerleile, 68, of Elysian; and Jeremy Varpness, 45, of Hutchinson; all sustained minor damage from the crash, and the driver of the unknown vehicle drove off before officers arrived. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
AUG. 7: At 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a three-vehicle hit-and-run crash in the area of High Street and First Avenue. An unknown driver was stopped to make a left-hand turn but was not in the left turn lane, which caused a 2009 Chevy Impala driven by Clyde Dessonville, 62, of Dawson to make an abrupt stop. Dessonville's abrupt stop caused a 2018 Ford Escape driven by Madeline Radtke, 78, of Hutchinson to rear-end him, and Dessonville's car was pushed into the rear bumper of the unknown driver's vehicle in front of him. The unknown driver left the scene before officers arrived, and Radtke's vehicle had to be towed due to disabling damage. There were no injuries or citations.
AUG. 13: At 3:28 p.m., officers were called to a property damage report at the Sheppard House group home. The victim said a 12-year-old boy resident had purposely scratched the side of her car with a gutter. The damage to her car is estimated at approximately $400, and officers are requesting property damage charges against the juvenile.
AUG. 14: At 9:40 a.m., a city parks employee notified officers there was damage to one of the picnic tables at Rotary Park. Someone had made several small cuts on the table during the night of Aug. 13, because the employee was at the park the previous day and didn't notice the damage. There are no suspects at this time, and the damage is estimated at $100.
At 9:54 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of North High Drive after a person called saying there were people at her residence who wouldn't leave. Officers arrived and saw a female crouching behind a bush that matched the description given, and officers made contact with her. Officers identified her as Nancy-Leigh Ann Kane, 55, of Shafer and learned she had an active warrant out of Wisconsin for an original charge of meth possession. She was arrested, booked and taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 12:28 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run crash in the Runnings parking lot. Avery Johnson, 18, of Dayton was shopping in Runnings for an hour when he left and noticed the damage to his 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee. There are no suspects at this time.
At 12:51 p.m., officers responded to a stolen bicycle at the Public Storage facility. The caller said she went to her unit on Aug. 8 and couldn't find her daughter's bike. An employee at the facility said the bike went missing sometime between Aug. 6 and Aug. 8. The employee also stated that the bike was left sitting outside for a few days before it eventually went missing on Aug. 9. The bike is valued at $15, and there are no suspects.
At 3 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Main Street and Third Avenue South. Kayla Marie Shriver of Atwater was stopped due to traffic congestion when she was hit by a 1999 Chevy Tahoe driven by Jesse Louis Schmidt, 57, of Hutchinson. Schmidt said he saw her but was unable to stop in time, and he was issued a citation for following too close. There were no injuries or tows.
At 7:06 p.m., an employee at Speedway gas station reported a gas drive-off. An older, beat-up, silver car pumped $24.15 worth of gas before it drove off on State Highway 7. The employee was unable to identify the driver.
AUG. 15: At 8:04 p.m., an officer on regular patrol noticed two males enter Oakland Cemetery after hours. The officer approached the males and recognized one as Corbin Bailey Florence-Kidd, 19, of Litchfield who had a warrant out for his arrest. The warrant was for failure to appear on an original charge of no proof of insurance. He was booked at McLeod County Jail, provided $250 bail and was released with a new court date.
At 8:14 p.m., officers responded to a theft at the McLeod County Fairgrounds. Officers met with a female at the cattle barn who said she had her phone plugged into an outlet to charge. Around 8 p.m. she noticed the iPhone was missing. The iPhone had a case on the outside, and inside there was $30 in cash and her debit and credit cards. The total value of the stolen items was $450, and there are no suspects at this time.
AUG. 16: At 1:01 a.m., officers responded to Casey's General Store for a report of a man sleeping in the bathroom and refusing to leave. Officers met with the man and asked for his name, which came back as false. Eventually he was identified as Ryan Richard Peipus, 32, of Litchfield and was arrested for giving the officer a false name. He was taken to McLeod County Jail and issued a citation for giving a false name.
At 5:08 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Edmonton Drive. Mary Arnzen, 63, of Hutchinson was driving a 2007 Hyundai Sonata when she struck a fire hydrant, shearing it completely off. Arnzen said she was reaching for a water bottle and didn't stay in her lane. The vehicle sustained moderate disabling damage and had to be towed. There were no injuries, and Arnzen was cited for failure to drive with due care.
At 7:50 p.m., officers conducted a warrant arrest at the 900 block of Fifth Avenue Southeast. Officers arrested Randy Frederick Obremski, 41, of Mascot, Tennessee, for failure to appear on original charges of felony second-degree burglary, gross misdemeanor interference with 911 and misdemeanor assault. He was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 9:53 p.m., officers responded to an assault at the Divine House group home in Hutchinson. A staff member reported that they were assaulted by a resident due to previous behavior issues. The victim was allegedly punched three times at the residence. The investigation is ongoing, and officers aren't requesting charges at this time.
At 11:25 p.m., officers responded to underage drinking at the McLeod County Fairgrounds. The McLeod County Sheriff's Office posse requested police for a 17-year-old Hutchinson girl consuming alcohol. The girl was released to a family member, and officers are requesting charges for minor consumption.
At 11:44 p.m., officers responded to underage drinking at the McLeod County Fairgrounds. The McLeod County Sheriff's Office posse requested requested police for a 17-year-old Bird Island girl consuming alcohol. The girl was released to a parent, and officers are requesting charges for minor consumption.
AUG. 18: At 8:29 p.m., officers responded to assault at the McLeod County Fairgrounds. Three women — a 36-year-old from Stewart, a 24-year-old from Buffalo Lake and a 20-year-old from Hutchinson — were fighting over the results of the demolition derby and began to pull each other's hair. One woman was struck in the face. Officers forwarded the information to the city attorney's office for charges of disorderly conduct.
AUG. 19: At 11:49 a.m., officers conducted a warrant arrest at Echo Manor apartments. Amelia Meradith Lang, 34, of Hutchinson was arrested for warrants out of McLeod, Brown and Carver counties for possession of shoplifting gear, possession of an electronic incapacitation device, fifth-degree drug possession and second-degree felony assault. She was taken to McLeod County Jail.
AUG. 20: At 12:11 a.m., officers arrested Jaime Naranjo, 37, of Texas for an Austin, Texas, warrant for administrative release parole violation. Jaime was placed under arrest and taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 10:47 a.m., officers spoke to a representative of CR Electric Inc. for a theft of different types of wire. The theft occurred at the new town home construction site across from the McLeod County Fairgrounds. Three hundred feet of 10-2 NM wire, 250 feet of tin 3 NM wire, 125 feet of 8-3 NM wire, 1000 feet of 12-2 NM wire and 750 feet of 14-3 NM wire was reported stolen from the site. The total value of the missing wire is $1,700.
AUG. 21: At 10:31 p.m., officers conducted a warrant arrest at Hutchinson Health. Richard Anthony Mouneu, 37, of Hutchinson was arrested on two warrants for probation violation on an original charge of fifth-degree controlled substance possession, and a second warrant for a probation violation on an original charge of theft. Mouneu was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.