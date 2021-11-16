Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
OCT. 29: At 1:03 p.m., police made a warrant arrest at the Hutchinson Health Clinic. Police responded to a report of a woman in the parking lot slumped over in a vehicle with three children inside. Police spoke to the woman, Kyla Lee Cooke, 21, of Hutchinson, who said she was resting in the vehicle while waiting for a family member to finish an appointment. Police found that Cooke had an active warrant out of McLeod County for failure to appear for court for a previous charge of disorderly conduct. She was arrested, paid $200 cash bail, booked and released with a new court date.
At 4:20 p.m., police responded to a crash on Century Avenue Southeast, near Hutchinson Health Clinic. A 2014 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Cheryl Lyn Schmalz, 60, of Buffalo Lake was eastbound on Century Avenue and stopped to make a left turn into the clinic parking lot and was rear-ended by a 2008 Saturn Aura driven by a 16-year-old Hutchinson girl. Both vehicles had minor damage. Everyone was wearing their seat belts and there were no injuries. The 16-year-old girl was cited for following more closely than reasonable and prudent.
OCT. 30: At 5:20 p.m., police responded to a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Echo Drive Southeast and State Highway 15 South. A 2011 Ford Edge driven by Sheryl Emily Exsted, 77, of Glencoe, was northbound on Echo Drive and attempting a left-hand turn onto Highway 15 when it hit a traffic sign in the median. The vehicle had minor damage and there were no injuries. The Minnesota Department of Transportation was notified of the damaged sign.
NOV. 1: At 2:18 p.m., police made a warrant arrest at Custom Stay Residence & Suites. Police had probable cause and a search warrant for the residence of Michael Ernest Carpenter, 30, of Hutchinson. After declaring their presence multiple times, police breached the door, Carpenter was arrested and charged with felony second-degree controlled substance possession and felony ineligible person in possession of a firearm. Carpenter also had a warrant out of McLeod County for misdemeanor failure to appear for court. He was taken to McLeod County Jail.