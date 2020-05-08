Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
April 26: An officer met with a 76-year-old woman who reported $120 was stolen out of her purse. The victim believes the theft occured on April 24. There are no suspects.
April 28: At 2:07 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of School Road and South Grade Road Southwest. A 2014 Kia Sorento driven by Jessica Vanessa Jimenez, 28, of Willmar was westbound on South Grade Road when it allegedly drove through the intersection without slowing down or stopping and collided with a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Heather Anne Vaillancourt, 48, of Litchfield. Both vehicles sustained severe disabling damage. Jimenez said she was not familiar with the area and did not see the stop sign. Jimenez was taken to Hutchinson Health for possible injuries and cited for failing to stop at the stop sign.
April 29: At 11:25 p.m., a 43-year-old Hutchinson man contacted dispatch to report property damage that had occurred within the last 40 minutes. He heard glass breaking outside his apartment, and when he went outside he found four windows on his 2002 Kia were smashed. The damage is estimated at $900, and the incident is under investigation.
At 4:22 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at the Harmony River Living Center parking lot. A 2018 Ford Escape driven by Madeline Anna Macemon, 87, of Hutchinson went over the curb and struck a light pole, shearing off the light pole at the base. Macemon said she accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake. There were no injuries or citations, and the value of the light pole is $1,500.
May 1: Police arrested Brady Allen Lietzau, 29, of Darwin for theft of a motor vehicle. A 2001 Crown Victoria was reported stolen in Meeker County prior to April 27. The vehicle was recovered in hutchinson April 28, and two receipts dated April 27 were found inside: one for McDonald’s and one for Walmart. Video from McDonald’s and Walmart showed Lietzau driving the vehicle. He was arrested in Meeker County and taken to the Hutchinson Police Department, where he admitted to using the vehicle and not having a title, but claimed he did not know that it was stolen. He was charged with felony theft of a motor vehicle and taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 10:20 p.m., police responded to a report of a large tree limb in the roadway in the area of Oakland Avenue and Ivy Lane Southeast. When police arrived, they found a 2007 Acura driven by Mackenzie Rae Dennis, 18, of Cokato had struck the tree limb. Dennis said she did not see the limb in the roadway. The vehicle sustained light damage.
May 3: At 12:45 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted near Adams Street and Washington Avenue on a Dodge Dakota driven by Jamie Gerrard Robinson, 35, homeless. Robinson did not have a license or proof of insurance and falsely identified himself, and the officer noticed the odor of marijuana in the vehicle. A canine sniff was conducted, and inside the vehicle was found a small black bag that contained a substance that a preliminary test identified as methamphetamine. Inside the vehicle’s center console was a social security card with the Robinson’s name. Robinson was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail. He has been charged with felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and giving a peace officer a false name and date of birth of another person.
At 10:44 p.m., officers arrested two people and charged them with felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. An officer saw a Subaru Outback fail to come to a complete stop at the intersection of Edmonton Street and Jefferson Street Southwest and conducted a traffic stop. During the stop, the odor of marijuana was detected, and a brown wax substance that field tested positive for marijuana was found inside the vehicle. The driver, Clancy Jakob Prellwitz, 19, of Buffalo Lake, and the passenger, Teryn Kenneth Wilson, 19, of Hutchinson, were arrested, booked and taken to McLeod County Jail.
May 4: At 7:28 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 15 and Edmonton Avenue Southeast. A 2006 Ford Fusion driven by Sarah Danielle Cady, 43, of Dassel was northbound on Highway 15 and preparing to turn left at the intersection with Edmonton. A 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe drive by Ana Murillo Rangel, 64, or Texas was southbound on Highway 15. As the Tahoe continued south through the intersection with Edmonton, the Fusion proceeded to turn left and the two vehicles collided. The Fusion sustained moderate disabling damage to the front end and Tahoe sustained minor damage to the front end. Cady was cited for failure to yield right of way