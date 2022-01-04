Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
DEC. 17: At 2:09 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 15 and State Highway 7. A 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Angela Jean Hansen, 40, of Hutchinson, was eastbound on Highway 7 when it drove through a red light and collided with a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado that was northbound on Highway 15 and driven by Gary Lee Hahn, 71, of Dassel. Both vehicles had moderate functional damage and there were no injuries. Hansen was cited for failure to stop for a traffic control signal.
DEC. 20: At 8:25 a.m., police responded to a report of property damage at Culver’s. A U-Haul van driven by an unknown person scraped the overhang and tore a piece of trim off the building while going through the Culver’s drive-thru. The driver and passenger then got out of the vehicle, picked up the piece of trim and put it off to the side. The driver then continued through the drive-thru, got the food and failed to report the incident. The cost of the damage was unknown, and there were no suspects.
DEC. 22: At 10:55 a.m., police took a report of a hit-and-run crash that is believed to have happened Dec. 17 in the VFW Post 906 parking lot. It is believed that a 2011 Dodge Nitro owned by Karen Ann Anderson, 68, of Hutchinson, was parked when an unknown vehicle and driver hit it, causing minor damage to its side. There are no witnesses or suspects.
At 6 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Fifth Avenue Southeast. A 2012 Ford Fusion driven by Lindsey Rae Peipus, 37, of Hutchinson, was westbound on Fifth Avenue and attempting to turn southbound into an alley when the vehicle struck a “Dead End” sign. There were no injuries and minor damage to the vehicle. The sign was slightly bent. Peipus was cited for duty to drive with due care.
DEC. 24: At 1:28 a.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop near Dale Street Southwest and Fourth Avenue Southwest. While on active patrol, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a driving infraction using lights and sirens, but the driver did not stop and continued westbound on Second Avenue Southwest, then turned southbound on Dale Street. More police responded to the area, and the vehicle stopped near Dale Street and Fourth Avenue, and the driver exited the vehicle. Joseph Troy Thoennes, 28, of Hutchinson, was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail. He was charged with second-degree DWI, gross misdemeanor refusal to submit to a chemical test, felony threats of violence, and felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.