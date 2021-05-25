Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
MAY 12: At 7:38 p.m., police made a warrant arrest at Subway on State Highway 7 West. An officer saw Jennifer Rose Hietala, 22, of Hutchinson, who was known to have a warrant, sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the drive-thru. Hietala had a body-only warrant out of McLeod County for felony fifth-degree controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of hypodermic needles, petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor driving after revocation, and misdemeanor no proof of insurance. She was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
MAY 14: At 8:12 a.m., police responded to a report of burglary on the 700 block of State Highway 7 West. Police took a report from a business that a door was open when an employee arrived to work in the morning. There were pry marks around the door. It did not appear anything was taken from the business. There were no suspects.
At 11:15 p.m., police made a warrant arrest in the area of Adams Street and Third Avenue Southwest. Police saw Joshua Daniel Kable, 37, of Hutchinson, near the intersection of Adams and Third Avenue, and he was known to have two active felony body-only warrants out of McLeod County for probation violation on original charges of terroristic threats and counterfeit of currency. He was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail with no additional charges.
MAY 17: At 5:23 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 15 and Edmonton Avenue. A 2017 Chevrolet driven by Shayna Marie Danelke, 42, of Hutchinson, was westbound on Edmonton and crossing Highway 15 when it collided with a 2018 Chevrolet driven by William Kenneth Godwin, 70, of Arlington, that was southbound on Highway 15. Both vehicles had severe disabling damage. Godwin was not injured, and Danelke was evaluated at the scene for stomach and chest pain but declined to be taken to the hospital. A witness said Danelke had a green light. Godwin thought he had a green light. A citation was issued to Godwin for failure to stop for a traffic control signal.