Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
NOV. 1: At 8:22 p.m., police made a warrant arrest on the 400 block of California Street Northwest. Police were responding to a report of a possible domestic situation when they found a man and woman arguing. It was determined the argument was verbal and there were no charges, but police found that the man, Brandon Jerome Hasti, 34, of Hutchinson, had an active warrant out of Wright County for gross misdemeanor fifth-degree possession. He was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
NOV. 2: At 12:45 p.m., police responded to a report of theft on the 200 block of North High Drive Northwest. A catalytic converter was cut off a 2004 Honda Pilot sometime between Oct. 28 and Nov. 2. The estimated cost to replace the converter is $1,500, and there were no suspects.
At 6:58 p.m., police responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 15 and South Grade Road Southeast. A 2006 Honda Accord driven by Sawyer Dayne Varpness, 19, of Brownton, a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Brady Allen Sulier, 28, of Hutchinson, and a 2019 Ram 1500 driven by Clint Jackson Best, 42, of Hutchinson, were all northbound on Highway 15. The Ram stopped for a red traffic signal, and the Tahoe was also slowing to stop behind the Ram. The Honda rear-ended the Tahoe, which then rear-ended the Ram. The Honda had moderate disabling damage, and the Tahoe and Ram had moderate functional damage. Everyone was wearing seat belts and there were no injuries. Varpness was cited for duty to drive with due care-driving at a speed greater than is reasonable.
NOV. 3: At 9:32 a.m., police responded to a hit-and-run crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian on South Grade Road Southwest, near Cash Wise Foods. A motorized personal cart ridden by Ronald William Baumgartner, 77, of Hutchinson, was in the crosswalk on South Grade, near Merrill Street Southwest, when it was hit by a vehicle driven by an unknown woman eastbound on South Grade Road. The impact knocked Baumgartner off the cart and he had minor injuries. Baumgartner said he spoke to the unknown woman and told her he was OK and she could leave. By the time police arrived, the driver had left the scene in what was believed to be a grey sedan. There were no other witnesses able to provide information. Baumgartner was evaluated and declined further medical attention. Police have no other information about the identity of the unknown driver.
NOV. 4: At 11:21 a.m., police made a warrant arrest near Citizens Bank and Trust. While on patrol, police saw Bernhard Burnell Dreier, 63, of Hutchinson, near the bank drive-in. Police knew he had active warrants out of McLeod County for misdemeanor thet and misdemeanor tresspassing. He was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
NOV. 5: At 11:50 p.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop near Echo Circle Southeast and Echo Drive Southeast. During the stop, police allegedly had probable cause to search the vehicle for controlled substances. Troy Albert Glimsdale, 57, of Hutchinson, was arrested, taken to McLeod County Jail and charged with felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
NOV. 8: At 10:33 p.m., police made an arrest while responding to a fight in the back parking lot of Main Street Sports Bar. Police found Shaun Dwayne Collins, 41, of Bloomington, who had three active warrants out of Hennepin County for felony fifth-degree drugs, gross misdemeanor weapons violation, and misdemeanor obstructing the legal process. Collins was arrested and taken to Brown County Evaluation Center due to his level of intoxication. There were no new charges from this incident.
NOV. 9: At 10:39 a.m., police made an arrest while assisting with a situation at Custom Stay Residence & Suites. Police responded to a report of a man feeling threatened by a woman. After mediating the dispute, police discovered another man on the property who had previously been trespassed. Lazaro Ramos Jr., 43, of Hutchinson was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail and charged with misdemeanor trespass.
NOV. 11: At 10:55 p.m., police made an arrest while responding to a disturbance at Buffalo Wild Wings. Employees called police out of concern of the behavior of a man at the restaurant. Police learned that Michael Charles Fox, 29, of Minneapolis, had a warrant out of Ramsey County for misdemeanor theft. He was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.