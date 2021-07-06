Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
JUNE 23: At 7:58 a.m., police responded to a report of property damage at Rotary Park. A city park employee reported a window was broken out of the restroom with what appeared to be a landscaping paver. The damage is estimated at $350 and there were no suspects.
JUNE 25: At 10:07 a.m., police responded to a reported of property damage and theft at Jay Malone Motors. A catalytic converter was stolen off a 2017 Ram 2500 Power Wagon. The estimated value to replace the catalytic converter is $3,329. There were no suspects.
JUNE 25: At 6:07 p.m., police responded to a crash and property damage on the 100 block of Glen Street Northwest. A 2006 Ford Expedition driven by Gregory Alan Witt was pulling a boat trailer out of the back driveway into an alley when it struck a utility box and caused a power outage to surrounding homes.
JUNE 27: At 10:16 a.m., police responded to a report of property damage in the 500 and 600 blocks of Glen Street and Franklin Street Southwest. Police took four reports of black spray paint graffiti on garages and a tree. There were no suspects.
At 2:30 p.m., police made a warrant arrest at the Hutchinson Aquatic Center. Gabriel Andrew Patterson, 38, of Hutchinson, was arrested on a body-only warrant for a probation violation for felony fleeing in a motor vehicle. Patterson was taken to McLeod Count Jail.
JUNE 28: At 11:55 a.m., police responded to a burglary report on the 600 block of Franklin Street Southwest. A homeowner reported their home was burglarized between June 25 and June 28 while they were gone. When they arrived home, the door was open and someone had gone through the closets and drawers. The only items reported missing were a 42-inch TV valued at $100 and tax return forms. There were no suspects.
JUNE 29: At 9:06 a.m., police made a warrant arrest on the 800 block of Maple Street. While patrolling, an officer saw Taiylor Nicole Potter, 18, of Hutchinson. Potter had an active body-only warrant out of McLeod County for failure to comply with conditions of release on an original charge of fifth-degree controlled substance. Potter was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
JUNE 30: At 8:43 p.m., police made a warrant arrest in Library Square. An officer saw Bernhard Burnell Dreier, 63, laying in the bandshell and knew he had a warrant out of McLeod County for failing to appear on a trespass charge. He was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.