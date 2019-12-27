Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
DEC. 13: At 2:48 p.m., officers responded to a crash at Bluff Street and State Highway 7. A 2017 Ford Trailblazer bus driven by Mark Nordine of Hutchinson was stopped at red light on Highway 7. When the light turned green, the Trailblazer began moving forward when Nordine heard a sound he thought was ice build-up around the rear wheel. He pulled the Trailblazer over to inspect and found damage from a collision. Nordine provided officers with video showing a 2005 Chevrolet driven by Malcolm Debar of Hutchinson colliding with the Trailblazer. Officers were able to get the license plate number of the Chevrolet and contacted the owner, who said she slid on black ice and did not stop because the bus did not stop. Both vehicles had minor damage and no citations were issued.
At 3:52 p.m., officers responded to a crash on State Highway 7 and James Street. A 2018 Jeep driven by Barbara Miller, 54, of Litchfield was westbound on Highway 7 when it stopped suddenly for a car in front and was rear-ended by a 2006 Ford driven by Mikayla Anderson, 20, of Hutchinson. There were no injuries and Anderson was cited for failure to drive with due care.
DEC. 14: At 3:27 a.m., officers responded to an assault involving three men at 28 Main Street N. After leaving the residence, the men began arguing and a fight ensued. A report has been sent to the city attorney's office requesting disorderly conduct against a 36-year-old Hutchinson man, a 46-year-old Hutchinson man, and a 36-year-old man from Talkeetna, Alaska.
At 11:46 a.m., officers responded to a crash at 21 Glen Street N.W. A 2007 Saturn driven by Hope Lene, 36, of Stewart was backing up when it hit a 2010 Chevrolet driven by Bruce Baumgardt, 59, of Hutchinson that was northbound in an alley west of Franklin Street. Both vehicles had minor damage, there were no injuries and no citations.
DEC. 17: At 1:26 p.m., officers responded to a crash in the Hutchinson Mall parking lot. A 2009 Honda driven by Diane Montes, 57, of Hutchinson was backing out of a parking spot when it collided with a 2017 Chevy driven by Heather Herzing, 31, of St. Paul. Both vehicles had minor damage, there were no injuries and no citations.
DEC. 19: At 2:36 p.m., officers responded to a crash in the Hutchinson High School parking lot. A 2017 Ford driven by Bryce Bullis, 69, of Hutchinson was backing out of a parking spot when it collided with a 2007 Honda driven by a 17-year-old Hutchinson girl. Both vehicles had minor damage, there were no injuries and no citations.
At 4:58 p.m., officers responded to a crash at 111 Main Street S., in front of Dominos Pizza. A 2015 Ford driven by Ryan Neppel, 42, of Hutchinson was stopped for traffic in the northbound lane on Main Street when it was rear-ended by a 2009 Audi driven by Joshua Monge, 22, of Glencoe. Monge said he was distracted by his vehicle's gauges. The Audi had moderate damage and was towed, while the Ford had moderate damage but was not towed. Monge was cited for failure to drive with due care, and the Hutchinson Fire Department was called to clean fluid on the road.
DEC. 20: At 12:51 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at 725 Baltimore Ave. S.W., in front of Hutchinson Tobacco and Cigars. According to a witness, a vehicle that appeared to be a black Ford F-150 with an extended cab, year 2010-2014, backed out of a parking space and hit a parked 2010 Nissan. The unidentified vehicle was last seen driving in the direction of Hutchinson Mall. The Nissan had minor damage. The investigation was ongoing.
At 8:04 p.m., officers responded to a gas drive-off from Speedway, 640 State Highway 7 E. The employee said 15 gallons, or about $34 worth of gas was taken. The vehicle was described as dark in color, possibly a Saturn Aurora, and the driver was a thin female with dark hair. The employee said it may have also been accidental. The investigation is ongoing.
DEC. 22: At 2:01 p.m., officers responded to a report of property damage in the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot. Between 5:45 and 6:40 p.m. Dec. 20, a person had left a note on a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan criticizing how the driver had parked. The driver did not notice any damage at the time, but later observed what appears to be scratch marks from a key or sharp object. The damage is estimated at $1,000, and there are no suspects.
DEC. 23: At 8:44 a.m., a 57-year-old Hutchinson man spoke with officers to request civil standby for a dispute regarding his Verizon Wireless bill. Officers declined the request and spoke to a representative of the store who said the man is not welcome in the store following an incident Dec. 16 when he threatened to castrate an employee. Employees told the man to leave and take care of his bill on the phone, then they called police. After being denied civil standby, the man returned to the store and was issued trespassing papers.