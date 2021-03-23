Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
MARCH 5: At 6:18 p.m., police assisted the Minnesota Department of Corrections on an apprehension and detention order at 200 State Highway 7 E. Jonathan Jerry Roman Kujak, 39, of Minneapolis, was arrested for a probation violation on an original charge for felony second degree drug possession. Kujak was taken to McLeod County Jail.
MARCH 9: At 12:38 a.m., police made a warrant arrest in the police station. Cody Alan Vorbeck, 32, of Hutchinson, turned himself in on a warrant out of McLeod County for failure to appear on an original charge of driving after cancellation-inimal to public safety. Vorbeck was booked, posted $200 bail an was released.
At 1:04 a.m., police responded to a report of a burglary in process at a residence in the 200 block of Adams St. S.E. The homeowner had returned home from work and saw a woman inside her porch holding her purse and rummaging through her belongings. Police arrived and identified Ashley Ann Hughes, 33, of Litchfield. Hughes had hypodermic needles and a crystal-like substance on her that tested positive for methamphetamine. Police allege that it was evident Hughes had entered the home because there were items out of place and prescription drugs and jewelry were missing. There was an adult and child sleeping in the residence at the time of the burglary. Hughes was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail. She’s been charged with felony first degree burglary, felony fifth degree possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of hypodermic needles.
At 10:14 a.m., police made a warrant arrest during a traffic stop near Main Street and Milwaukee Avenue South. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Ashlynn Rose Luzadder, 20, of Eureka, Wisconsin, who had an active warrant out of Hennepin County for misdemeanor theft. Bail was set at $78, but Hennepin County did not want the bail collected and asked that Luzadder be arrested and issued a new court date. She was arrested, booked, issued a new court date and released. There were no additional charges from the incident.
MARCH 11: At 11:51 p.m., police made a warrant arrest at King Motel. Police had received information that Dallas John Thompson, 23, of Hutchinson, was at the motel and had active body-only warrants out of McLeod County for felony probation violation, gross misdemeanor fifth degree controlled substance, and gross misdemeanor domestic assault. Thompson also had an active felony domestic assault warrant out of Sibley County. When police arrived at the motel and knocked on the door, Thompson answered and was informed of the active warrants, arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail. There were no additional charges from the incident.