Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
OCT. 27: At 12:47 p.m., police responded to theft from a construction site at the 500 block of State Highway 7 East. Construction workers reported that $629 worth of lumber purchased the day prior and left at the site had been stolen. Lumber scraps had also been taken out of the dumpster. There were no suspects.
At 2:20 p.m., police responded to a crash at the Hutchinson Middle School parking lot. A 2020 Dodge Durango driven by a 16-year-old Hutchinson boy and a 2019 Honda Ridgeline driven by John Merlyn Ditlefsen, 72, of Hutchinson were both backing out of a parking space. Neither driver saw they other and the collided. The Honda had minor damage.
OCT. 28: At 12:51 a.m., police made two arrests during a traffic stop near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Century Avenue. During the traffic stop, officers found the passenger, Derek Alan Meier, 30, of Hutchinson, had an active warrant from McLeod County for failure to comply with probation on an original charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. The driver of the vehicle was John Vernon Pieschke, 36, of Glencoe. Officers found a loaded handgun in the open center console of the vehicle, and another handgun under the driver’s seat. Both men were arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail, and Pieshke was charged with gross misdemeanor possession of a pistol without a permit.
At 1:17 a.m., police made a warrant arrest on the first block of Jefferson Street Southeast. An officer was dispatched for a welfare check on Edwin Albert Dlugopolski, 59, of Hutchinson. He was found in the backyard and had a felony body-only warrant out of Meeker County for fifth-degree controlled substance. He was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 7:22 a.m., police responded to a crash at North High Drive and School Road Northwest. A 2020 Honda CRV driven by Maureen Lyn Froemming, 55, of Darwin was eastbound on North High Drive. A westbound 1995 Chevy Beretta driven by Trenton Jagger Carter, 18, of Hutchinson, attempted to turn left onto School Road but drove in front of the Honda and the vehicles collided. Both vehicles had severe disabling damage, and Froemming was taken to a hospital with possible injuries. Carter was cited for failure to yield to oncoming traffic.
At 7:50 a.m., police responded to property damage at Fireman’s Park on Main Street. A city parks employee reported spotlights in the park had been pulled out of the ground, damaging the lights and wiring. The estimated costs to repair the lights and wiring was $750. There were no suspects.
At 9:37 a.m., police responded to a theft in the 500 block of Lakewood Drive Southwest. A political yard sign valued at $10 was stolen.
OCT. 29: At 9:44 a.m., police responded to a theft on the 500 block of Harvest Street. The victim said several goose decoys that had been in the back of a parked pickup were taken between 7:30 a.m. Oct. 26, and 7:30 a.m. Oct. 29. There were approximately 24 Big Foot goose decoys valued at a total of $525. The decoys had been labeled on each foot by the victim, and the investigation is ongoing.
At 7:50 p.m., police responded to a crash at Denver Avenue Southwest, west of State Highway 15. A 2018 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Clarissa Marie Russell, 38, of Winsted was northbound on the service road when failed to yield the right of way and struck a 2014 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Leonela Balderas that was westbound on Denver Avenue. The Traverse had severe disabling damage and was towed from the scene, and the Pacifica had minor damage. Nobody was taken to the hospital, and Russell was cited for failure to yield.
OCT. 30: At 9:44 a.m, police responded to a hit-and-run crash at Harmony River. A Gibbon woman reported that when she went to her vehicle after work she found damage to the rear driver's side door of her 2005 Buick LeSabre. There were no suspects.
OCT. 31: At 8:56 a.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of Main Street and State Highway 7. A 2014 Ford driven by Jayne Marie VanOverbeke, 64, of Hutchinson, and a 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche drive by Thong Van Tran, 58, of Hutchinson were facing northbound on Main Street at the intersection. Both vehicles began accelerating to turn westbound on Highway 7 when the Ford collided with the front of the Avalanche while making the turn. The Ford had moderate damage and the Avalanche had minor damage. There were no injuries or citations.
NOV. 2: At 7:42 p.m., police responded to a disturbance at the Taco John's parking lot. A man was working on a vehicle he did not have permission to work on and was throwing trash around. When police arrived, the found Jacob Robert Clarin, 34, of Hutchinson painting the vehicle green with a paint brush on the rear bumper and quarter panel. Clarin resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody and taken to McLeod County Jail. He was charged with misdemeanor obstruction of legal process, misdemeanor fourth-degree damage to property, and misdemeanor tampering with a motor vehicle.
NOV. 4: At 8:50 p.m., officers arrested one person during a traffic stop on State Highway 15 South. The officer conducted the traffic stop on Highway 15 near Freemont Avenue for a rear lamp out on the vehicle. A passenger in the vehicle, Destiny Ann Root, 18, of Hutchinson, had two warrants out of McLeod County for fourth degree property damage and disorderly conduct. When officers attempted to arrest Root, she resisted arrest. She was ultimately arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail. In addition to the warrants, she is being charged with misdemeanor obstruction of legal process.