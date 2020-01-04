Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
DEC. 24: At 6:42 p.m., officers made a warrant arrest for Michael David Millar, 43, of Hutchinson at an apartment complex on the 1000 block of Echo Drive Southeast after reports of a suspicious male within the complex. Upon arriving, officers learned Millar had an active warrant in Beltrami County for a stolen property misdemeanor with a $300 cash bail. Millar was arrested and sent to McLeod County Jail.
DEC. 26: At 12:55 p.m., officers responded to reports of a theft between Dec. 22 and Dec. 26 on the 400 block of Jefferson Street Southeast. Property damage of $100 was reported to a coin-operated washing machine. Someone had drilled into the machine and taken money. The investigation is ongoing.
DEC. 27: At 12:32 a.m., officers arrested Andrew Scott Smith, 19, of Hutchinson on the 1200 block of Sunburst Way Southeast after following up on an unrelated incident of a juvenile male possibly staying on Sunburst Way. Smith had a warrant in McLeod County for allegedly driving without a valid license. He was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 11:45 a.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 15 and Denver Avenue. A 2014 Chevrolet Cruz by Mikkayla Tews, 24, of Hutchinson was northbound on Highway 15 when it rear-ended a 2013 Ford Transit driven by Richard Sturges, 62, of Silver Lake, which then rear-ended a 2012 Chrysler 200 driven by Jettie Mickolichek, 44, of Hutchinson. According to police, Tews thought the stoplight was green. There were no injuries and minor damage to all three vehicles. Tews was cited for alleged failure to drive with due care.
At 11:28 p.m., officers arrested Kevin Jay Bakken, 54, of Hutchinson on the 100 block of Second Avenue Southwest. Bakken had a warrant in Brown County stemming from a failure to appear in court for an original citation related to vehicle registration. Bakken paid the $215 cash bail and was released.
DEC. 28: At 9:50 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Second Avenue and Lake Street Southwest. A 2012 Toyota Camry driven by Chidera Ngene, 23, of Stewart went off the road and into a yard while attempting to make a left turn onto Lake Street. Officers were able to remove the car from the yard. There were no injuries or citations.
DEC. 31: At 1:46 p.m., officers responded to a theft report. Julie James, 39, of Hutchinson reported the rear license plate was stolen from her 2006 Chevrolet Blazer. There were no suspects.
At 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a noise complaint at an apartment complex on the 200 block of North High Drive. Officers issued citations for liquor consumption under the age of 21 to Seth Ryan Fredin, 20, of Gaylord; Jada Marie Straub, 20, of Arlington; Harley Jo Rose Borgmann, 20, of Winthrop; and Janessa Marie Dalbec, 19, of Arlington.